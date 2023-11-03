The Marvels will officially take off November 10, so here's a quick guide on everything about Kamala Khan a.k.a Ms. Marvels.

Besides Carol Danvers, The Marvels will introduce two more Earth-based superheroes: Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel.

Now, everyone's familiar with Monica from the first Captain Marvel film and how she got her powers in WandaVision. However, it's understandable for fans to overlook another MCU series on Disney Plus that introduced a teenage superhero.

Otherwise known as Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan will take the stage in the new Captain Marvel film. This time, she's ready to take on potential threats from Skrulls and other multidimensional beings.

Here's everything you need to know about her:

Ms. Marvel a.k.a Kamala Khan

Kamala Khan is a student at Coles Academic High School and a big fan of the Avengers, especially Captain Marvel. She's a bit unique as a mutant hybrid, inheriting her power to manipulate Noor through a special bangle from her ancestor Aisha.

However, her powers caught the attention of Damage Control and the Clandestines. Both are interested in accessing the Noor Dimension. Realizing the potential danger, Kamala teamed up with Red Dagger in Karachi. Eventually, they convinced Najma to seal the rift between Earth and the Noor Dimension.

Back in Jersey City, Kamala and her friends took on a mission to protect Kamran, who could also manipulate Noor, from Damage Control. With help from her family, friends, and community, Kamala successfully saved Kamran and helped him leave the United States.

Afterward, Kamala took on the superhero identity of Ms. Marvel. But here's the twist – her bangle started causing her to teleport and switch places with Carol Danvers. This is where the trailer for The Marvels started.

Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel

As she idolized heroes like Carol Danvers, Khan never expected to join their ranks in the fight against evil. But in the new MCU movie, we'll see the duo team up with Monica Rambeau.

What sets her apart from Captain Marvel is her Inhuman abilities, which give her the power to change her shape and size.

But beyond that, she's not just a powerful hero. She's also driven by a strong desire to make the world a better place. In fact, with her tech-savvy friend Bruno Carrelli by her side, she set out to clean up Jersey City and fight crime.

Throughout her adventures in the comics, Ms. Marvel has faced all sorts of challenges. From battling villains like The Inventor to dealing with a secretive Hydra group in Jersey City. She's also teamed up with other superheroes, like Wolverine and Captain Marvel.

Now, she's gearing up for a new journey on the big screen this November 10. From being a symbol of hope in Jersey City, she's ready to stand with The Marvels to protect not only Earth but possibly the entire Universe.