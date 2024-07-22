Most basketball fans know about Jack Nicholson's love for the Los Angeles Lakers, as he sits courtside for most of their big games. However, they may wonder who the mysterious woman is who's always sitting next to him.

As far as we can tell, there is no connection between Nicholson and the woman, but they've likely interacted through their cheering and fandom over the years. The mysterious woman we see at Lakers games is Yori Saneyoshi, the daughter of a wealthy Japanese oil tycoon.

For those who don't know, Jack Nicholson is a retired actor and filmmaker. He is one of the greatest actors of our generation and uses his success and wealth to sit courtside at Lakers games. Nicholson appeared in historical films such as One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, As Good as It Gets, Terms of Endearment, Easy Rider, A Few Good Men, The Departed and Batman.

Nicholson has won three Academy Awards, three BAFTA Film Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, and a Grammy. He also received the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award in 1994 and the Kennedy Center Honor in 2001.

Jack Nicholson and the Los Angeles Lakers

Nicholson is a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has been a Lakers season-ticket-holder since 1970 when he bought courtside seats next to the opponent's benches at The Forum.

He continued purchasing those tickets when they moved to Staples Center and was a regular attendee. Nicholson is famous for arguing with referees and opposing players and garnered negative attention by even walking onto the court at times.

Nicholson was nearly ejected from a playoff game in 2003 after yelling at a referee, which is the only documented time it happened. However, many referees over the years likely desired to throw him out of Staples Center.

Nicholson's attendance at games was spotty starting in 2021, but he famously appeared at a 2023 playoff game for the first time in two years.

Who is Yori Saneyoshi?

Saneyoshi is the daughter of a wealthy Japanese oil tycoon. She may not be known to the general public, but she has been a fixture at Los Angeles Lakers games for the last five decades. She has been with the team through all the ups and downs but enjoyed the Showtime Lakers era, Kobe Bryant and Shaq, and now Lebron James' tenure.

Saneyoshi's seats are always three spaces away from Nicholson, but they don't appear to be acquaintances. Saneyoshi's demeanor makes it seem like she may not be the most social person, so there's a possibility that she and Nicholson have never met.

The best way to describe Saneyoshi's strategy when watching the game is disinterested. She rarely stands up and cheers, claps, or shows emotions. Saneyoshi sits quietly every single Lakers game and supports her Lakers.

Yori Saneyoshi often sits next to the former Director of Lakers Public Relations. It's unclear, but they are likely friends or acquaintances due to Saneyoshi's five-decade-long support of the team.

Teams in big markets are no strangers to celebrities sitting courtside. Jack Nicholson with the Lakers and Spike Lee with the New York Knicks are two notable names in NBA fandom. It's funny a relatively unknown woman also draws attention as a Lakers fixture.