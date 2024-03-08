Whoopi Goldberg revealed that there was a 40-year age gap between her and a previous partner during The View on Thursday (March 7). The topic came up because the hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah, were all speaking about the relationship between a 40-year-old woman has with a 24-year-old male singer in the film The Idea of You. The film stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine that will premiere on May 2 on Prime Video.
The conversation prompted Goldberg to reveal her past relationship with a much older man which came as a shock to her co-hosts.
“One of the last relationships I had, he was 40 years older than me,” Goldberg said.
She didn't name the man she dated but her granddaughter Amara Skye said during her the reality series A Claim to Fame that in the 90s Goldberg dated “some white man named John, and he was, like, a billionaire.” She added: “[he] was, like, 90 years old, and she used to go hang out with him.”
Goldberg has been married three times. She was married to Alvin Martin from 1973–1979, David Claessen was married to from 1986–1988, and then lastly Lyle Trachtenberg for one year from 1994-1995.
As for The Idea of You, Goldberg is not all for the drama surrounding the age gap. “It's a movie. If you don’t want to see the movie, don’t see the movie,” she said.
Whoopi Goldberg Speaks Her Mind About Taylor Swift
Goldberg is not one to shy away about giving her opinion on popular topics and she did the same with how Taylor Swift was running the news cycle during NFL season due to her relationship with Travis Kelce.
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who is a huge Swifie, brought up the Grammy-winner thinking that Swift is the real author of Argylle while talking to Bryce Dallas Howard who plays Elly Collyway in the film adaptation of the novel.
Once Swift's name was brought up, Goldberg said, “Oh my God!” as she laughed and put her head down on the table jokingly.
“Alright. OK, enough with Taylor Swift,” she said as Griffen spoke about her theory. “I mean, we love the girl, but, alright.”