Who are the upcoming Percy Jackson's casts?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians' upcoming Disney+ series already received praises from its casting choices alone. Adapted from Riordan's book series, Walker Scobell takes on the lead role of Percy Jackson. With Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri in supporting roles.

The series is set to premiere on December 20, 2023, featuring eight episodes in the first season. Here's a glimpse of the cast, promising an improved demigod experience:

1. Walker Scobell as a young demigod, Perseus “Percy” Jackson

People reveals that Scobell discovered his passion for acting in elementary school and participated in middle school plays. As a fan of superhero movies, the Percy Jackson cast is familiar with the elements of a young demigod. Although his favorites are that of Avengers: Endgame and Deadpool. Interestingly, this isn't Scobell's first rodeo as a rising actor. He also co-starred with Ryan Reynolds during The Adam Project.

Besides films, he also enjoys adventure sports, including skateboarding, snowboarding, and parkour. Much like his character in the upcoming series.

Reportedly, the young demigod wrapped up filming for Season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians in February 2023.

2. Leah Sava Jeffries as young Annabeth Chase

Before stepping into acting, Jeffries worked as a model for children's products with Carol's Daughter. Then, her acting journey began at the age of 5 when she debuted as Lola Lyon on Empire.

On May 5, 2022, Jeffries was revealed to play Annabeth Chase, together with Percy Jackson casts. However, the casting decision faced online harassment due to a perceived deviation from the character's depiction in the original book series. Rick Riordan condemned the backlash and expressed support for Jeffries on May 10. Even actress Alexandra Daddario, who previously played Annabeth, also backed Jeffries.

With a career starting off as early as 5, the young Annabeth already has skills to show the world the daughter of wisdom. Aside from that, she also starred in the film Beast, portraying the character Norah Samuels.

3. Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood

Aryan Simhadri, an Indian-American actor and voice actor, took on the role of Grover in the Percy Jackson series, portraying Percy's best friend—a satyr disguised as a 12-year-old boy. Before this, he lent his voice to four films. In 2021, Simhadri played Walter in the off-Broadway production of Trevor: The Musical, and he also received a Young Artist Academy Award for his performance in the film ‘Main Event.'

In his portrayal of Grover, Simhadri is expected to bring his adept voice-acting skills, seamlessly embodying the persona of a young boy alongside Percy and Annabeth. Additionally, his acting prowess will be on display as he embodies the role of a satyr, tasked with the responsibility of safeguarding the demigods he accompanies.

Other Percy Jackson casts

In recurring roles, Toby Stephens brings to life Poseidon, Percy's father, and the god of the sea, known for his stubborn and impulsive nature. Virginia Kull portrays Sally Jackson, while Glynn Turman is Chiron/Mr. Brunner. Unlike the books, where the character only feigns a disability to blend in among humans, the series introduces a disability—a leg brace—as a war injury, aiming to address disability concerns.

Jason Mantzoukas brings Dionysus/Mr. D to life as the head of Camp Half-Blood. Megan Mullally plays Alecto/Ms. Dodds, Percy's stern mathematics teacher, also serves the god Hades as one of the three Furies. Adam Copeland also portrays Ares, as the arrogant and daring god of war.

In guest appearances, Olivea Morton becomes Nancy Bobofit, a blunt teacher's pet who delights in tormenting Percy. Suzanne Cryer embodies Echidna, the menacing mother of monsters. Jessica Parker Kennedy steps into the character of Medusa, a gorgon who lives in solitude, and Lin-Manuel Miranda becomes Hermes, the messenger of the gods.

Lance Reddick, in his final television appearance following his death in March 2023, is Zeus, the ferocious god of the sky whose thunderbolt has been stolen.