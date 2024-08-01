50 Cent's moment at the 2022 Super Bowl almost didn't happen, according to the Grammy-winning MC.

In a new cover story for Hollywood Reporter, 50 Cent reflected on his surprise appearance at the 2022 Super Bowl. Eminem, who has been a confidant of the rapper for decades, championed for him to be included in the monumental moment after alleged pushback from Jay-Z. Jay and his label, Roc Nation, have been the NFL's Live Music Entertainment Strategists since 2019.

“Eminem wouldn’t do it without me,” the “Many Men” rapper recalled. “That’s how I ended up on the show because he was not coming if I didn’t do it. When that happens, you go, ‘Damn, so you just lost Eminem because you didn’t bring 50? Damn. All right. Bring 50 then.' But if it was up to them, they would not have me there. I’m the surprise. I’m not on the bill at all. But they couldn’t get Em to do it without me.”

In addition to 50 and Eminem, the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

50 and Jay have been at odds for years after the Queens rapper threw shots at him and a few other rappers on 1999's “Hot to Rob.” The two, however, did work together on 50's 2007 “I Get Money (Remix),” which also includes Diddy.

In the interview, Beyoncé, who holds the title with the most Grammy wins in history after winning her 32nd last year, also caught a few strays from 50's conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.

50 says that the gold gramophones hold “zero value” and that her wins must be due to her marriage with Jay who is tied with Kanye West in obtaining 24 Grammys making them the most awarded rappers.

“I don’t know who’s voting in that s—. It’s crazy. Whoever they are, they’re off at Beyoncé’s house because she has 30 of them,” 50 explained.

50 won one Grammy in his career in 2010 for Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group for “Crack A Bottle” with Dr. Dre and Eminem.

Jay-Z nor Beyoncé have commented on 50's interview.