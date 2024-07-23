Adidas recently faced backlash after featuring Bella Hadid in an ad campaign for their retro SL72 running shoes, inspired by the 1972 Munich Olympics. The campaign, which was intended to celebrate the brand's history, ended up sparking controversy and leading to the ad’s removal.

The Controversy

The issue arose because Hadid, who is of Palestinian descent and has been vocal in her support for Palestinian causes, became the face of an ad linked to the Munich Olympics—a games marred by tragedy. In September 1972, a Palestinian militant group called Black September attacked the Olympic Village, killing 11 Israeli athletes, a German police officer, and taking nine other Israelis hostage. This violent incident overshadowed the Olympics and is a sensitive subject for many, especially in the context of ongoing Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

Adidas’s campaign for the SL72 running shoe, which featured Hadid along with other celebrities like A$AP Nast and Jules Koundé, faced immediate criticism from various quarters. Israel and Jewish organizations condemned the use of Bella Hadid, citing her outspoken support for Palestine and her criticism of Israel. The American Jewish Committee criticized the campaign as a “massive oversight or intentionally inflammatory.”

Adidas's Response

Adidas issued multiple apologies, first on July 19 and then again on July 21, expressing regret over the “negative impact” of the campaign. The company acknowledged that while the campaign was not intended to evoke the tragedy of the Munich Olympics, it inadvertently did so. “Connections continue to be made to the terrible tragedy that occurred at the Munich Olympics due to our recent SL72 campaign,” Adidas stated on Instagram. “These connections are not meant and we apologize for any upset or distress caused to communities around the world.”

Adidas also apologized to Bella Hadid, A$AP Nast, and Jules Koundé, stating that they are revising the campaign to address the backlash. Hadid, who had also removed images from her Instagram, reportedly considered legal action against the brand for its handling of the situation and lack of public accountability.

The controversy highlights the complex interplay between branding, historical sensitivities, and personal beliefs. While Adidas aimed to celebrate a piece of its history, the choice of Hadid, combined with the historical context, led to a backlash that the company has sought to address with public apologies and revisions to the campaign.