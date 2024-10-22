The Texas football team lost their first game of the season on Saturday as Georgia came to town and knocked off the Longhorns for a huge win. This game saw a lot of things that we weren't expecting to see. First off, most people expected Texas to defend home turf in this one and get a win, but the Bulldogs pulled off the minor upset. Also, the Longhorns ended up making a quarterback change at one point in the game. Things weren't going well in the first half, so Steve Sarkisian let Arch Manning lead a couple drives.

This game did not get off to a good start for the Texas football team. The Longhorns were expected to win, yet they were dominated in the first half of this game. Both teams had some early mistakes, but Georgia was able to play through them as they led 23-0 at halftime.

When Texas went down big in the second quarter, they let Arch Manning run the offense for a couple drives. Remember, Quinn Ewers started the season as the starting QB for the Longhorns, but after going down with an injury, Manning took over for a few games. Manning would start for 99% of college football programs, but he is the backup at Texas, and he is the most well-known backup in college football.

Arch Manning looked great while Quinn Ewers was out, but when Ewers was ready to play again, he returned to his duties as QB1 of the team. Ewers came back for the rivalry game against Oklahoma, and after a slow start, he led the team to a dominant win over the Sooners. Texas won the game 34-3, and all was well.

On Saturday against Georgia, Ewers got out to another slow start. The Bulldogs were capitalizing on his mistakes, and they got out to a big lead. Manning was brought in, but not for very long.

Texas ended up making it a one-score game in the second half after trailing 23-0, but they still lost 30-15. Now people are wondering who the Longhorns should go with at QB.

Arch Manning isn't ready

The Texas football team making a QB change right now would be silly. The Longhorns don't need to do it. Quinn Ewers has proven himself as QB1, and Saturday showed that he should be the one leading this team.

Ewers did struggle a little bit on Saturday, but the Georgia football defense is also one of the best in the country, and they make a lot of good QBs struggle. Ewers settled in and played better in the second half, and he helped get Texas back in the game. They ultimately fell short, but Ewers in the game gave them the best chance to win.

The Texas offense was struggling to get going early with Ewers in on Saturday as their first six drives went punt, punt, fumble, punt, interception, punt. That's when Steve Sarkisian decided to make the move over to Arch Manning. Manning got two drives, and they didn't go very well. One drive resulted in a punt after six plays and 23 yards, and a penalty helped it last that long. Manning fumbled on the next possession. After that, Ewers went back in the game.

Quinn Ewers played the entire second half for Texas and he led a couple touchdown drives. To be fair, one of them was set up inside the Georgia 10-yard line because of an interception, so you can't really give credit to Ewers for that, but he did help lead the other scoring drive which helped the Longhorns get back into the game.

Manning go his chance on Saturday. The Longhorns brought him in during a huge part of the game, and if he had delivered, he absolutely would've stayed in the game. They were playing the #5 team in the country and needed a spark. Unfortunately, he didn't get the job done, and Ewers looked better once he went back in.

Manning got his chance on Saturday, but he didn't look ready, and that is why Texas went back to Ewers in the second half. That is why Manning should not replace Ewers as the Texas starting QB, and that is why the Longhorns won't be making that change.

Arch Manning vs. Quinn Ewers comparison

The Texas football team has a good problem here. They have two really good quarterbacks, and whoever is in is going to give them a good chance to win against most opponents. However, Saturday's game against Georgia showed that Ewers is probably their best option right now. He is one of the best QBs in the country, so it's not a bad thing that Manning isn't ready to be the starter yet. When his time comes, he will do great things for Texas.

So far on the season, Ewers has thrown the ball 151 times and he has completed 103 of those passes. He has racked up 1,101 passing yards, 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He is currently completing 68.2% of his passes.

Manning on the other hand has thrown the ball 84 times and he has completed 58 of those passes. He is completing passes at a 69% clip. Manning has 920 passing yards on the year, nine touchdown passes and two interceptions. He's clearly a very talented QB, but Ewers is the best option for Texas at QB.

If you just look at the numbers, it might look like Ewers is having a better season so far, but you have to remember that Ewers has gone up against much harder competition. Michigan isn't doing great overall, but their defense is still solid, and Ewers handled the majority of the duties against Georgia after Manning struggled. Manning beat up on UTSA, UL Monroe and Mississippi State.

Texas will be back in action this weekend as they have a tricky road contest against Vanderbilt, and then they will have a bye week following that.