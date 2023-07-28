Megan Fox is hitting back at critics who questioned her intentions after she shared a GoFundMe page for her friend Brittney Boyce's cancer-stricken father. The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram to address the comments, stating that the haters don't understand the full story or her relationship with Boyce, TMZ reports.

In her Instagram story post, Fox called out the commenters, referring to them as “weirdos” and questioning their emotional intelligence. She explained that Boyce might not want her celebrity clients to donate large sums of money to the fundraiser because it could create an uncomfortable dynamic in their working relationships.

Megan Fox clarified that Boyce had specifically asked her to share the link to the “Michael's Medical Expenses” GoFundMe page. The fundraiser aims to cover Boyce's father's medical costs after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Transformers and Jennifer's Body star had posted the GoFundMe link on her Instagram earlier with a plea to her followers to help if they could. Her intention, according to her recent post, was to encourage fans to donate small amounts of money to help reach the fundraising goal, as per Boyce's wishes.

The actress didn't hold back in her response, telling the critics to “try again on another day” with different comments. She didn't mince her words, referring to them as a “bunch of psychos.”

Fox's reaction sheds light on the complexities of being a celebrity and using one's platform for charitable causes. While some may criticize celebrities for not contributing more personally, it's essential to respect their relationships and understand the dynamics behind the scenes.