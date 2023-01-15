In the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens are the sixth seed in the AFC. They are hoping for a deep run to the Super Bowl this year. This is especially after they finished second place in the AFC North behind the Cincinnati Bengals. Here we look at why the Ravens can win the 2023 Super Bowl.

The Ravens just lost to the Bengals in Week 18, but that game may not be indicative of what will happen in the playoffs.

Remember that star QB Lamar Jackson may return to the lineup. When Jackson is playing, the Ravens have a record of 8-4 and average 25 points per game. However, without him, they only average 12.5 points per game. Jackson did not perform well against the Bengals in Week 5, but neither did Cincy’s Joe Burrow.

Keep in mind that despite injuries to key players, the Ravens managed to make it to the playoffs for the tenth time under John Harbaugh. They have displayed their toughness and determination. In essence, the Ravens have defied so many odds this season. They will face a familiar team in the Bengals, with whom they split the season series. Looking ahead, should Baltimore upend the Bengals, they can gain enough momentum to possibly run the table.

Let’s look at four reasons the Baltimore Ravens can win the 2023 Super Bowl.

4. Ravens defense will shine

The Ravens had one of the best-scoring defenses in the league during the regular season. In fact, they ranked third overall. This is despite allowing a high number of passing yards, too. Baltimore was just very effective on third downs and in the red zone.

Much of their defensive success can be attributed to the acquisition of Roquan Smith, who recently signed a big contract extension. However, the defense is not just reliant on him. It also features other Pro Bowlers and talented players like Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Williams, Patrick Queen, Justin Houston, Jason Pierre-Paul, and Calais Campbell. With all of those guys, the Ravens defense has the potential to have a deep playoff run. Do not be shocked if they actually shut the Bengals’ offensive attack down.

3. The Ravens have a GOAT-level kicker

Justin Tucker is a living, breathing Baltimore cheat code.

Justin Tucker was still doing Justin Tucker things. @jtuck9 helped seal the game vs. Cincinnati… their Wild Card opponent this weekend 👀 pic.twitter.com/fF5k53oF4P — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2023

He is considered one of the best kickers in NFL history and had an exceptional 11th regular season. In fact, Tucker led the league in field goals made and attempted. He also made nine from over 50 yards and hit a season-high 58-yarder. He even broke the NFL record for the longest field goal with a 66-yarder just a year ago. Tucker also played a major role in the Ravens’ win over the Bengals earlier this season. He hit four field goals including the game-winning 43-yarder as time expired.

That said, Sunday’s game will feature a showdown between two of the top kickers in the league, Tucker and the Bengals’ Evan McPherson. Recall that McPherson made several crucial field goals during the Bengals’ Super Bowl run last season. Kicking will surely be crucial in determining the outcome of this Wild Card game, and the Ravens have an advantage with Tucker. If the Ravens do make it past Cincy, Tucker will have a huge role to play in their playoff run.

2. Ravens RB JK Dobbins powers a solid offense

The Baltimore offense centers around its running game, which had a strong regular season with 2,270 yards and an average of 5.2 yards per carry. Their star running back, JK Dobbins, is well-rested and ready to play after sitting out the last game of the season. Take note that Dobbins had the most rushing yards of any running back from weeks 14-17. This includes 120 yards in a win against Pittsburgh and 125 yards against Cleveland. Dobbins also had a strong performance against the Bengals in week 16 of the 2020 season. He had 160 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 35-point win for the Ravens. Also, while the Bengals have a strong run defense, they did allow 110 yards on the ground last Sunday despite Dobbins not playing.

Aside from Dobbins, the Ravens offense also has other weapons such as Pro Bowler Mark Andrews and rookie Isaiah Likely, who had career-highs with 8 catches for 103 yards in the last game. And while the receiving corps has been impacted by injuries, it still has experienced wideouts in Demarcus Robinson and Sammy Watkins. Those two helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl three years ago and are still capable of making big plays in crucial moments.

1. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson plays and goes ballistic

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been out since December with a knee injury, but Ravens fans sure hope he will return this weekend. As of this writing, however, there is still some uncertainty surrounding his status as he is still experiencing swelling around the knee.

Jackson better play, though. Keep in mind that if he is unable to play, backup Tyler Huntley may take his place. However, he is also dealing with injuries to his shoulder and wrist. Meanwhile, third-stringer Anthony Brown had a poor performance in the last game against Cincinnati. Remember that Jackson has an 8-4 record this season when he plays.

If he does play Jackson’s condition will also be up in the air. Assuming he is able to play and is fully functional, though, Jackson’s ability as a scrambler and passer will make the Ravens a tough team to beat. He should also play with a lot of motivation. Remember that he faces a lot of pressure in these playoffs. It is important for his next contract and his own confidence.

That said, we are choosing to be optimistic. We have Jackson suiting up and seeing action. We have him putting up over 250 total yards with two touchdowns. After that, don’t be shocked if Jackson has a run to remember during the rest of the playoffs.