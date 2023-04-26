In a not so surprising turn of events, comedians Bill Hader and Ali Wong have started dating, per Us Magazine. According to an insider source, the two have a lot in common and their chemistry is off the charts: “They’re actually perfect for each other.”

Bill Hader, who is best known for his work on Saturday Night Live and his Emmy-winning performance in Barry, was previously married to filmmaker Maggie Carey, with whom he shares three children. Ali Wong, who is also a comedian and actress, is known for her stand-up comedy specials and her role in the Netflix series Always Be My Maybe. She has two children with her husband Justin Hakuta, who she’s now separated from.

According to the insider, Hader and Wong only decided to pursue a romance after they both ended their previous relationships. “It’s an official romance, but there’s no talk about moving in together or anything like that,” the Us source said. “While they seem to be serious, they’re both on the same page about taking it one day at a time. At this point it’s all about having a connection, which they do, and having some fun.”

The couple started dating in late last year before calling it quits. At first, it seemed like just a fling, but apparently there was more in store for the comedic actors. “They were friends first, nothing serious, but once she was single, the idea of dating became a possibility. They were both at a good place in their lives and decided to give it another shot.”

Why didn’t it work out before? It’s all about timing.