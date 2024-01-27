The MVP race is down to five candidates and while Josh Allen may not win the title, we take a look why he should be the winner.

Josh Allen, the human cannonball with a rocket on his arm. This season, he threw lasers, barreled over defenders, and led the Bills to the brink of another AFC East title. But, despite his Herculean effort, the 2023 MVP trophy won't find its home in Western New York. Yet, make no mistake, this is merely a chapter break in Allen's destined path to NFL immortality.

Josh Allen 2023 MVP. No doubt. Should be in this order tbh: pic.twitter.com/NIzfGtRG0Q — 𝙏𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙜𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝘽𝙚𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@tailgate_beers) January 25, 2024

The numbers are undeniable. Allen led the league in total touchdowns (44), rushing touchdowns by a QB (13), and passer rating (100.9). He put defenses on roller skates, carving them up with his cannon arm and leaving hapless tacklers sprawled in his wake. Yet, the Bills stumbled to a 10-6 record, falling short of expectations and relinquishing the top seed in the AFC. So, what gives?

Buffalo's schedule, while not the gauntlet, sported hidden landmines. Three losses to divisional rivals, each decided by a single-digit margin, sting the most. Costly interceptions at clutch moments, like the pick-six against the Broncos, haunted those defeats. Yes, Allen could have played better, but to solely pin the blame on his shoulders would be akin to attributing the fall of Rome to a misplaced toga.

The supporting cast, while talented, wasn't always in sync. Injuries to Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox disrupted the offensive rhythm. The defense, despite boasting Tre'Davious White, Micah Hyde, and Von Miller, had stretches of inconsistency due to injuries. Allen may be a superhero, but even Superman needs Lois Lane and a kryptonite-free environment to truly soar.

But here's the thing about Allen, he transcends mere statistics. He's a leader in the mold of Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas, radiating a magnetism that inspires his teammates. His passion is infectious, his work ethic legendary. When Allen struggles, the Bills struggle. When he lights the fire, the entire stadium crackles with electricity.

Remember the overtime thriller against the Eagles? Down by seven, Allen willed his team back, his 45-yard touchdown run late in the 4th a microcosm of his never-say-die attitude. Sure, they ultimately lost, but that game showcased Allen's ability to elevate those around him, even in the face of adversity.

So, while 2023 wasn't Josh Allen's MVP year, it was a masterclass in carrying a team. It was a display of raw talent honed by unwavering grit. It was a glimpse into the future, where Allen, surrounded by a more experienced and healthy supporting cast, ascends to the NFL throne.

The league took notice. Allen's 2023 was a coming-of-age story witnessed by millions. He's learned from his mistakes, grown as a leader, and refined his already potent skillset. He's got the arm, the legs, the heart, and the brain. He's got the city of Buffalo on his back and the entire NFL on notice.

Mark my words, the 2023 MVP race may have passed him by, but it's merely a detour on a path destined for greatness. Josh Allen's era is coming, and when it arrives, the league will tremble. So, Bills Mafia, raise your glass of Labatt Blue. While 2023 wasn't the year, believe this, Josh Allen is just getting started. The MVP trophy will come. It's not a matter of “if,” it's a matter of “when.” And when it does, the roar from Orchard Park will be heard across the continent. Remember, this isn't a goodbye, it's a “see you soon.” The future is Josh Allen's, and the NFL better be ready.