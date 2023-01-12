The Denver Broncos are searching for a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett prior to the end of the season. After interviewing Jim Harbaugh, the Broncos have his Stanford replacement on their radar.

Former Stanford coach David Shaw interviewed with the Broncos, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Shaw stepped down as coach of the Cardinal in late November following a 3-9 season in 2022.

If Shaw were to become the next Broncos coach, it wouldn’t be his first experience in the NFL. While never a head coach, Shaw spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders, and Baltimore Ravens in the mid-2000s.

After Harbaugh left to join the San Francisco 49ers, Stanford made Shaw their head coach. He led the program to a 96-54 record during his time with the school.

“Appreciate my family for putting up with this ridiculous profession for a long time. Really looking forward to watching this team. Looking forward to spending time at home. We’ll really see what’s next,” Shaw said in a statement following his resignation.

Harbaugh, meanwhile, currently coaches the University of Michigan. He has led them to the playoffs the past two seasons, leading to NFL rumors kicking into high gear. He has also had conversations with the Carolina Panthers about their vacancy.

The Broncos had high hopes heading into the 2022 season. However, quarterback Russell Wilson struggled in his first year with the team. Denver finished 5-12 on the season. The first-round pick they traded for Wilson became the fifth overall pick in this upcoming draft.

In addition to Shaw and Harbaugh, the Broncos have former Lions coach Jim Caldwell and former Saints coach Sean Payton on their radar. Denver clearly wants to make a splash hire. Only time will tell if they can pull it off.