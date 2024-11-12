When the 2024 college football season started, the Georgia football team was ranked #1 in the country, and a big reason why was their quarterback, Carson Beck. Beck was considered one of the best quarterbacks in the country when the season started and most people expected him to have a big year. He was among the Heisman favorites, and many considered him to be a first-round draft prospect for this year's NFL Draft. Well, views on Beck have changed quite a bit this season. He is not having the year that Georgia fans envisioned.

The Georgia football team hasn't met expectations so far this season, and a big reason why is the play of Carson Beck. The quarterback is the most important player on the field, and Beck just hasn't been getting the job done lately.

Beck and Georgia started this season strong as they got the year going with an impressive blowout win against Clemson. Beck and the Bulldogs were fine until they went on the road to take on Alabama, and QB1 hasn't been the same since then.

Georgia and Alabama squared off back in late September, and both teams were undefeated and ranked in the top-five when this game went down. Carson Beck ended up having an atrocious performance in that one as he threw three interceptions, and Alabama won the game. The Bulldogs made a good comeback effort in that one and Beck played well in the second half, but his three turnovers were incredibly costly.

The Bulldogs have had five games since they lost to Alabama. They have played Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas, Florida and Ole Miss. In the last six games, Beck has thrown 12 interceptions. That is not good! He threw zero against Auburn, two against Mississippi State, three against Texas and Florida and then one against Ole Miss. Beck also lost a costly fumble against the Rebels.

It's surprising that Georgia was able to win some of those games where Beck was turning the football over left and right, but his issues did cost his team against Alabama and Ole Miss. The turnovers are a major concern, and if they don't get cleaned up, Georgia could end up missing the College Football Playoff. They have three more games left, and this weekend the Bulldogs are taking on #7 Tennessee. Every game is a must-win from here on out.

There is still a lot of season left for Carson Beck and Georgia, but there are also a lot of people wondering what will happen with Beck AFTER the season comes to an end. Here is why Beck won't be a first-round pick:

Carson Beck is a turnover machine

Carson Beck has turned the ball over way too many this season. Flat out. You cannot be this careless with the football and still be a first-round draft pick. On the season, Beck has 12 interceptions and 17 touchdowns. Those aren't first-round draft pick numbers. He has to be able to take care of the football, and he is showing this year that he can't do that.

There are way better options out there

Who knows how many QBs will end up being taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but there are a fair amount of prospects that have looked a lot better than Carson Beck. Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, Quinn Ewers, Dillon Gabriel, Jalen Milroe. All of those guys have looked way better than Beck this season. Not all draft experts ranked all five of them higher than Beck, but they are all better QBs and a team would be silly to take Beck over one of them.

At the end of the day, Beck has talent, but his decision making and ball security both need a lot of work. He is going to the NFL and he will have a chance to prove himself, but a first-round pick should not be wasted on a player of his caliber.

Week 11 college football recap

Carson Beck and the Georgia football team played in one of the biggest games of the week over the weekend, but they couldn't get the job done as Beck struggled on the road. There were a lot of other good games around college football as well that people had their eyes on, and it was another exciting week. Here is a quick recap:

ESPN's College GameDay was in Baton Rouge on Saturday as Alabama and LSU battled it out in a huge SEC clash with big College Football Playoff implications. The Crimson Tide rolled over the Tigers for a 42-13 win. It was never even close.

In the ACC, there were some big upsets last week. Miami is no longer undefeated as they fell on the road against Georgia Tech, and Pitt lost a home game against Virginia to lose their second consecutive contest. It was a tough week for teams at the top.

The Big 12 had some important results this past weekend. First, Iowa State was upset once again as they fell on the road against Kansas. Colorado stayed hot with a huge win on the road against Texas Tech. Lastly, BYU pulled off a big second half comeback on the road against rival Utah to stay undefeated.

Moving over to the Big Ten, every team that needed to take care of business did, but Indiana had a close call at home against Michigan. The Wolverines nearly pulled off the big upset, but the Hoosiers found a way to get to 10-0 for the first time in program history.

Lastly, the SEC had a couple big ones that we have already discussed. Georgia obviously fell on the road against Ole Miss, and Alabama destroyed LSU in Baton Rouge. Other than that, it was a fairly quiet weekend.

Now, we're moving on to week 12, and things are getting more and more intense as each week goes by.