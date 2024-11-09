The NFL trade deadline has ended, and the 4-5 Indianapolis Colts stood pat with their current roster. They possess seven picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and still have a glimmer of hope with securing a Wild Card spot in the AFC.

So who should be their quarterback moving forward, given the current outlook?

Despite it being an ugly game all around, the Colts offense is coming off its worst showing of the 2024-25 campaign, as the Vikings defenders smothered Joe Flacco throughout the evening to come out with a 21-13 win. Despite the obvious struggles, Anthony Richardson took his benching like a pro.

Head coach Shane Steichen made the decision to start Flacco, and send Richardson to the bench at the end of October. While the move should've been more shocking, it really wasn't. Before the disastrous showing against the Vikings, the Colts passing offense has looked its best with Flacco under center.

Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs have benefitted the most from having the veteran QB lead them on routes. Though it will likely be on Downs and Alec Pierce moving forward as Pittman Jr. recovers from injury.

And then begs the question, are the Colts better off letting Richardson play through his struggles, or rolling with Flacco to avoid injuring their potential franchise QB?

Colts should give Anthony Richardson a redemption shot in Week 10

It hasn't gone unnoticed by Colts fans that Richardson is more of an exciting project, than polished NFL quarterback. The sky was the limit for him after his hot start as a rookie, where he threw for 577 yards with only one interception and seven total touchdowns through his first four starts in the 2023-24 campaign. He, of course, had his momentum shattered when he went down with a season-ending shoulder injury. But the potential remained significant for his comeback year.

He opened up the 2024-25 season with an impressive performance against the Houston Texans in Week 1, completing nine of his 19 attempts for 212 yards and two touchdowns, while running six times for 56 yards and one touchdown. It looked encouraging, but over the next two games that followed, his five combined interceptions became alarming to the Colts organization.

While it was already established last season, the same front office that drafted him No. 4 overall in 2023, chose to ignore the elephant in the room. That, of course, was Richardson's throwing accuracy, and lack thereof. In his truncated rookie season, he produced a 59.5 completion percentage, a 44 percent success rate on throws, and 45.0 QBR. All of which are far below the league average. He also has the worst passer rating in 2024 with 57.2.

That said, it's not out of the realm of possibility that the 22-year-old will soon flip the script and realize his superstar potential. What the Colts need to understand, is that Richardson won't have the opportunity if he continues to sit on the bench, instead of working through his growing pains as a passer.

Joe Flacco should return to backup role for Colts

In Flacco's five appearances for the Colts this season, he's completed 87 of 135 passes for 895 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He has a record of 1-2 when the Colts have started him. He made waves from Week 4 to Week 6, throwing at least two or more touchdowns in each of those games.

The 39-year-old certainly has the veteran prowess, and at the current time, he heightens the Colts' passing efficiency. But if he's not winning games like Steichen and the coaching staff expect him to, then what's the point? Flacco will have a daunting task, if he does indeed get the nod under center in Week 10.

Whatever happens in the clash with the Buffalo Bills could tell the tale for the remainder of the season, and decide the futures of Richardson and Flacco.