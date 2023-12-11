It's been a topic of discussion around the holidays whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie, and we're here to say it is.

It's been a longtime tradition to argue with family and friends around that holiday about an important issue: Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

We're here to answer the question with a resounding YES! It is a Christmas movie, and we'll explain why.

We'll examine several sources and get our facts straight about this 1988 holiday classic that stars Bruce Willis. When you read this, you'll have to agree that it is a Christmas movie, and you can confidently state your case.

In a recent Yahoo/YouGov poll, 50% of respondents said Die Hard isn't a Christmas movie, 25% said it is, and 23% aren't sure. We'll focus on the not-sure because they need a little nudging to the ‘yes' category.

So, without further ado, here's why Die Hard is a Christmas movie.

Die Hard takes place on Christmas Eve

The plot is based on the holiday and takes place on Christmas Eve. This alone should convince you it's a Christmas movie. But, okay, we'll keep going with other reasons as well.

According to the synopsis on IMDb, “NYPD cop John McClane goes on a Christmas vacation to visit his wife Holly in Los Angeles, where she works for the Nakatomi Corporation. While they are at the Nakatomi headquarters for a Christmas party, a group of robbers led by Hans Gruber take control of the building and hold everyone hostage, with the exception of John, while they perform a lucrative heist.”

When a movie takes place on Christmas Eve, it typically seals the deal, putting it into the holiday movie category.

21 Christmas references in Die Hard

According to Stephen Follows, they range from Santa hats, Christmas treats, trees, and Christmas Greetings tape. Plus, add in Run-DMC's Christmas in Hollis. Additionally, there are three Christmas songs, which makes the music alone 99% more Christmas-like than three decades of film.

And again, it's Christmas Eve, so even the date is a reference.

The creator says it's a Christmas movie

In a public statement, Steven de Souza, a co-writer on the film, publically declared it a holiday film. He said, “If Die Hard is not a Christmas movie, then White Christmas is not a Christmas movie.”

Responding to CNN's Jake Tapper, he also confirmed it on social media. Tapper asks, “@StevenEdeSouza I'm sure you weighed in on it before, but I've never heard you or Jeb Stuart offer your take on whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie,”

Souza responded, “Yes, because the studio rejected a Purim draft.” It's followed by #DieHardIsAChristmasMovie.

Rekindling family is a Christmas theme

McClane tries to rekindle his relationship with his wife in the film, according to Men's Health. That's a Christmas theme seen in movies like It's a Wonderful Life, where George leaves his family as suicidal but reconnects with purpose.

On top of that, Bruce Willis' role is almost Christ-like. He's battling evil forces to save people. He's cut up, bruised, and beaten but comes through as their ‘savior.'

Santa hat on villain

John shoves one of the villains down a flight of stairs, wearing a Santa hat. It's a mildly violent way to ring in the holiday cheer and make Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) aware of his presence.

John's wife is named Holly

If this doesn't convince you, we don't know what will. It's a dead giveaway that it's a holiday film.

Convinced yet? You should be. Have a holly, jolly Die Hard Christmas.