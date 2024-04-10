The Miami Dolphins have a great shot at winning the AFC East in the 2024 season. Miami finished the 2023 season 11-6, narrowly losing the division to the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills have won the division over the past four years but could regress heavily. Buffalo has lost multiple stars in the offseason, including Stefon Diggs, Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer, and more.
With the Bills reconstructing their roster, the division is wide open. However, winning the division will not be easy.
With Aaron Rodgers back, the New York Jets will be a threat to win the division. New York has made some great moves this offseason, improving its offensive line and offensive weapons and adding a star pass rusher in Hasson Reddick.
With that said, let's break down why the Dolphins 2024 campaign will be a failure if they don't win the AFC East.
AFC East is wide open
This is the perfect time to seize the opportunity of winning the AFC East. The Dolphins have made moves to improve their defense drastically, as well as improve the offensive line.
Miami added Jordyn Brooks, Kendall Fuller, Shaquil Barrett, and Jordan Poyer, among others, to its defense. These signings will have a major impact and could help the Dolphins' defense become a strength rather than a weakness.
The Dolphins already have an explosive offense with a ton of speed. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are two of the fastest receivers in the league, and they have more speed at running back with Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane. Head coach Mike McDaniel has done a phenomenal job of maximizing the offensive talent by creating a great scheme.
Tyreek Hill had an outstanding season. Despite not being a quarterback, he was an MVP candidate throughout the season. He ended up sixth in MVP voting and was second in Offensive Player of the Year voting.
Hill finished the 2023 season with 119 receptions for 1.799 yards and 13 touchdowns.
While Hill was dynamic and perhaps Miami's most important player, he couldn't have done it without his quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa had a career year leading the Fins' offense.
Tagovailoa completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 4,624 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.
Although Tagovailoa struggled with turnovers, he set a career-high in completion percentage, yards, and touchdowns. The next step he needs to take is limiting turnovers, as that could be the difference between the Dolphins winning or losing the AFC East.
With Miami's roster broken down, let's take a look at the rest of the division.
The New England Patriots are the team that most likely won't be a threat to win the division. New England is going through an abundance of changes, with Jerod Mayo taking over as head coach. Bill Belichick has served as the Patriots coach over the past 24 seasons. Belichick helped New England win six Super Bowl titles but had seen multiple underwhelming seasons since Tom Brady left.
Mayo will usher in a new era, especially with New England holding the third overall pick in the draft. The Patriots may opt to take a quarterback, but they likely won't be a contender in year one.
As mentioned, the Bills are retooling their roster around Allen and have a ton of question marks. However, you can't rule them out, as Allen has consistently been an MVP-caliber player.
The Jets are the other threat to the division, with a great offseason thus far and Rodgers set to return. While the Bills and Jets are talented teams, the Dolphins have the best all-around roster, and their 2024 season will be a failure if they don't win the AFC East.