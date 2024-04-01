In his first press conference since being traded to the New York Jets by the Philadelphia Eagles last week, Haason Reddick calmly fired a warning shot to the rest of the NFL.
“I don’t think anybody is ready for what’s about to happen,” Reddick said Monday.
Reddick was referring to the Jets' elite defense, which could be even better this season than the previous two. After being one of the top units in the NFL in 2022 and 2023, the Jets added Reddick, one of the fiercest pass rushers in the League. He joins stud interior lineman Quinnen Williams, Pro-Bowl defensive end Jermaine Johnson, top-notch linebackers C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams, and, perhaps, the best cornerback duo in the NFL, Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed.
That’s not even mentioning lineman John Franklin-Myers, last year’s top pick Will McDonald IV (edge), and newcomers Javon Kinlaw (DT) and Leki Fotu (DT).
“You got dawgs on each level on the defense,” Reddick explained. “I’m just happy to be around a group of guys like this, a talented roster such as this one. It’s going to be fun, man.”
And what exactly excites the 29-year-old, who’s had double-digit sack totals each of the past four seasons, including an NFL career-high 16 in 2022?
“We’re gonna make it all easier for each other,” Reddick said. “They attack. They attack. The attack style, I’m all for it. I’m all about constantly putting quarterbacks under duress. And with the front we have, we should be able to do that often.”
Haason Reddick is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and tied for the third most sacks in the NFL the past two seasons (27.5) with Micah Parsons, behind Myles Garrett (30) and Nick Bosa (29). He has 58 sacks in 114 NFL games and 3.5 sacks in four playoff games.
Last season, Reddick had 11 sacks and 67 QB pressures. In 2022, he led the NFL with five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He forced six fumbles in 2020 with the Arizona Cardinals.
Reddick is a big-play machine. In New York, he will replace Bryce Huff, who, in an interesting twist, was signed by the Eagles to take Reddick’s place on the defense. Reddick is three years older and more capable of playing every down than Huff, who broke out with the Jets last season with an NFL career-high 10 sacks.
The newest member of Gang Green said he’s “happy” to be in New York and ready for “a new chapter for me.” The Jets will be his fourth team in eight seasons.
“I looked at the roster. That was one of the first things that I did when I saw the trade,” Reddick shared. “I can pretty much guarantee it’s going to be some great ball being played.”
Since the Jets are looking to end a miserable 13-year drought of missing the playoffs, they’re hoping their new star’s words prove prophetic in 2024.