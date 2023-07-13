The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have arguably the best two tight ends in the NFL. Travis Kelce has helped lead the Chiefs to two Super Bowl wins in the last four years, and Kittle, a first-team All-Pro player in 2019, helped lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2020.

Kelce has been the game's best. He was named first-team All-Pro last season and helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII. ESPN has said Kelce is far and away the top tight end in its ratings. Here's why:

“The Kelce-Kittle gap has now widened, and then some: Kelce dominated the 2023 process with more than 80 percent of the first-place votes,” the story read.

“You got to see a different element of his game last year as the focal point of the offense with Tyreek Hill gone, with an appreciation and respect for what he does,” an AFC personnel evaluatr said. “He can take over a game.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The story read the following about Kittle:

“Voters still love Kittle's combination of pass-catching prowess and elite blocking.

“So much inconsistency with the quarterback and durability issues have held him back a bit, but he's still top-notch,” said a NFL personnel man, citing Kittle's 13 missed games since 2020. “He's the most explosive athlete at the position, probably the best at creating separation and yards after the catch.”

Can Kittle regain a status as the top tight end in the league? He and the 49ers will undoubtedly have to win a Super Bowl with Kittle having a standout season. Kelce has had a great stretch of success and the benefit of playing with one of the best quarterbacks ever, Patrick Mahomes.