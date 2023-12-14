Tommy DeVito as 2024 Giants starter?

The rise of Tommy DeVito as the starting quarterback of the New York Giants has turned into one of the best stories in football. With DeVito temporarily handing the starting duties under center for New York, and with his team having success so far, it's fair to ask whether there's a chance for him to become the Giants' Week 1 starter in the 2024 NFL season.

There are even already odds about that possibility, with online sportsbook BetOnline now accepting bets centered around that action. They have DeVito starting in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season at odds of +200. That means a $100 bet on DeVito as the Giants' Week 1 QB next season could yield a win of $200. Meanwhile, the odds of DeVito not being the starter for that same week for New York is at -300, meaning a $300 bet on that action could cash in a bettor just $100.

Keep in mind that the Giants still have Daniel Jones, who is done for the rest of the 2023 NFL season because of an injury. New York just inked Jones to a four-year, $160 million extension back in April, with $81 million worth of guaranteed money at the time of the signing. The amount the Giants invested in Jones suggests that they should prefer starting Jones under center once he's healthy from the torn ACL injury he suffered in Week 9 versus the Las Vegas Raiders on the road.

But what if DeVito becomes an even bigger story for the Giants by leading the team to the playoffs? The QB narrative in New York might be more fluid than what most people believe.

The Giants looked as though they were drawing dead when they started the 2023 NFL season with just a 2-8 record. But now, they are on a three-game win streak with still a good shot at making the playoffs.