Were Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy snubbed after Giants' quarterback Tommy DeVito won NFC Offensive Player of the Week?

On Wednesday, Tommy DeVito was announced as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his Week 14 performance. The New York Giants quarterback won the weekly award amidst DeVito mania. The team announced the award two days after DeVito led an upset win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

DeVito went 17-21 for 158 yards and a touchdown through the air while rushing for 71 yards on 10 carries. He also led a game-winning field goal drive after the Packers scored a go-ahead touchdown.

However, some felt that Tommy DeVito was undeserving of the weekly award, particularly in comparison to Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy. Both Prescott and Purdy delivered huge wins for their team. Prescott took down the Philadelphia Eagles to give the Dallas Cowboys the division lead while Purdy led the 49ers to their second win over the Seahawks this year.

Prescott went 24-39 for 271 yards and two touchdowns in his win over the Eagles. Meanwhile, Purdy was 19-27 for 368 yards for two touchdowns and one interception. Both had statistically better days than DeVito, but neither player had an overwhelmingly better game to make this a true snub.

Missing out on an Offensive Player of the Week award isn't the biggest deal for Purdy and Prescott, especially for Purdy who won just a few weeks ago. Both of these players will care much more about their teams getting the win against their divisional opponents. They are also up for a more prestigious award, as two of the leading candidates for this year's NFL MVP.