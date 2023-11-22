Due to acting and the character itself, actor Jesse Eisenberg is 'desperate' to do Now You See Me 3 as part of the franchise.

In an interview recently, Eisenberg opened up about his excitement for the franchise with Collider.

Jesse Eisenberg's excitement over Now You See Me 3

The award-nominated actor seems to state that it all boils down to acting and his role. His part in the franchise is J. Daniel Atlas, who's a thief and magician.

“I discovered that I don't like actively pursuing what you would call ‘method acting,' which is where you almost treat the circumstances as reality,” he explained. “I found that not a lot of actors do or some do it kind of performatively, but in a way that doesn't feel exactly real. For me, doing those movies, Now You See Me more than anything is like the furthest I go in terms of feeling like the character because I am an actual performer as my job and the character is a performer.”

As for the Now You See Me films, he's in love with them, for sure.

“That's why I love love them so much, and I'm so desperate to do a third one. It's like the only time I could kind of lower my antidepressant dosage because I feel so at ease and comfortable with myself as a performer because the character is,” he described.

The possible release date of Now You See Me 3 with Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and Morgan Freeman has not been announced, nor has the plot. However, he told Coming Soon, “Yes, yes. We're supposed to do it next year.”