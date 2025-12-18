The Chicago Bears are threatening to leave Chicago. There are already plans set for the team to leave Soldier Field in the near future. In their latest letter to the fans, though, the franchise said that they're looking at alternative locations to the Arlington Heights location they initially selected. Their search apparently includes locations in Northwestern Indiana.

Naturally, Bears fans are up in arms after this announcement. The move to Arlington Heights was already controversial enough for some. Now, the franchise is threatening to uproot the oldest team in league history away from its roots. Chicago Governor JB Pritzker's spokesperson expressed his disappointment in the latest developments.

“Suggesting the Bears would move to Indiana is a startling slap in the face to all the beloved and loyal fans who have been rallying around the team during this strong season,” the Governor's spokesperson told Paris Schutz. “The Governor’s a Bears fan who has always wanted them to stay in Chicago. He has also said that ultimately they are a private business that makes their own decisions, but the Governor has also been clear that the bottom line for any private business development should not come at the full expense of taxpayers.”

Indiana Governor Mike Braun also commented on Chicago's potential move to Indiana, welcoming the potential addition to their state.

Article Continues Below

“The Chicago Bears recognize Indiana’s pro-business climate, and I am ready to work with them to build a new stadium in Northwest Indiana,” Braun posted on X. “This move would deliver a major economic boost, create jobs, and bring another premier NFL franchise to the Hoosier State. Let’s get it done.”

The Bears were looking to create a new stadium at Arlington Heights to move into. They explicitly stated at one point that their goal was to host a Super Bowl at the location by 2031. The move would end their 100-year stay at Soldier Field.

The Bears currently have a 10-4 record this season, leading the NFC North in a surprising turn of events.