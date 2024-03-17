At this point, it's safe to say that Caleb Williams is headed to the Chicago Bears. After trading Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the coast is clear for Williams to join Chicago. There's obviously a lot of talk about the fit between Fields and the Bears on the field. However, Colorado football head coach and ex-NFL star Deion Sanders has a different concern.
Speaking in SiriusXM Radio with Chris Russo, Sanders harped on the effect of the Chicago weather to NFL players. The Colorado football coach knows a thing or two about playing in different climates, after all. Deion Sanders expressed his concern about how Caleb Williams will adjust to playing for the Bears if he ends up going there.
“Let me tell you something that I have a problem with. And this kid can flat out play, I think he’s the best one on the board this year for sure. A kid that’s coming from California for the last couple years, right? And went to Oklahoma. That’s not terribly cold. Chicago’s cold, man. You gotta think about that kind of stuff when you’re taking a young man… Not only that, they added what? One or two more games in the NFL. Seventeen games. Come on, man. You gotta factor in that stuff. That stuff matters.”
Later on, Sanders says that it's the same reason why he doesn't want his son Colorado football star Shedeur Sanders to go to a “cold” NFL team. It's not an uncommon complaint: adjusting to playing in snowy Chicago after playing in mostly warm weather can be tough.
““Like, I don’t want my kid [Shedeur] going nowhere cold next year. He grew up in Texas. He played in Jackson, played in Colorado. Season’s over before it gets cold in Colorado. I’m just thinking way ahead. I don’t want that for him.””
Still, the Bears should not overthink this too much. Caleb Williams is the best QB prospect in a draft class full of elite prospects. Taking him at number 1 is a no-brainer. They can deal with the concerns about the cold when Williams gets there.