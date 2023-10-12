Metallica's singer and guitarist James Hetfield said that, surprisingly, drummer Lars Ulrich “never rehearsed” for their concerts until recently, according to Blabbermouth.

The Metallica frontman disclosed this on the band's podcast.

“An interesting fact — Lars never rehearsed ever until, I don't know, I'd say maybe four or five years ago he started really getting into rehearsing,” Hetfield shared on The Metallica Report. He added, “And now he'll — I mean, he'll rehearse four days for a two-hour set, which is what he needs to do, which is awesome.”

Metallica's ‘Power Trip' weekend

The band just wrapped up the “Power Trip” weekend. The show had a 16-song set that spanned their career. It kicked off with their 1983 song Whiplash and went through their decades of music after that, including hits Enter Sandman, Master of Puppets, and more.

“So there was gonna be rehearsals [for “Power Trip”] down at HQ [Metallica's headquarters in San Rafael, California] for a couple days beforehand. And I said, ‘I'm not gonna show up guys,'” Hetfield stated.

Hetfield brought this up because he wanted to rehearse closer to the festival. This was so he could check out the other amazing bands that performed, such as Iron Maiden, Guns N' Roses, Tool, and AC/DC.

Luckily, they found a place, and he didn't pull a Lars and not show up for rehearsal.

“So for me, there's a lot of inspiration in every single band that's played here,” Hetfield added, referring to the lineup at the festival.

Whether all the members of Metallica need to rehearse or not, we're thankful they keep the metal going with new albums and head-banging tours.