Vincent D'Onofrio recently discussed the Netflix Marvel shows becoming MCU canon ahead of Daredevil: Born Again.

MCU canon

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, D'Onofrio discussed the decision to make Netflix's Marvel series canon.

“During our restart of all the creative on Daredevil: Born Again, all the creatives got together and said, ‘Look, this is how we've got to do it now,'” D'Onofrio said. “So we are for sure only speaking about it in terms of being directly connected to the original Daredevil, and that's a great thing.

“It brings in a lot of cool stories and all the collateral story that happened in those original three seasons,” he continued.

Beginning in April 2015, Netflix's Marvel slate kicked off with Daredevil. D'Onofrio played Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in the series, which ran for three seasons until 2018. Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher followed.

But when the MCU started making Disney+ series beginning with WandaVision, the Netflix shows became a distant memory. With Charlie Cox joining the MCU as Daredevil and set to lead Born Again, they have decided it's easier to make those shows canon.

Vincent D'Onofrio made his MCU debut in the Disney+ series, Hawkeye. He would reprise the role in Echo, playing a pivotal part in the series. In Born Again, D'Onofrio will once again reprise his role. The show has had a tumultuous production, as the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes on top of the creative overhaul have stunted the series' growth.