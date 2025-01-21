After 10 years of waiting, the Ohio State Buckeyes have finally reclaimed their standing in college football. On Monday night, the Buckeyes became the first program in college football history to win the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.

This was more than just a national title for Ohio State football. The team had a lot to prove. With a roster reportedly built on what was called the “highest payroll” in college athletics, according to Front Office Sports, expectations were high in Columbus. However, after losing their regular-season game to archrival Michigan at home, things looked bleak for the Buckeyes and their head coach, Ryan Day.

Things went from one extreme to the other for this team in a matter of weeks. They went from being ostracized by everyone under the sun to completely changing the narrative once the playoffs began. What followed was a four-game win streak that culminated in the program's ninth national title, with most victories coming in dominating fashion.

This year's Ohio State football team, which defeated six of the top eight playoff teams throughout the season, as Day claimed, could be considered one of the best in school history. While it’s too early to put this season behind us just yet, fans and pundits alike are already thinking about next season.

Can the Buckeyes repeat next year? In the words of Lee Corso: Not so fast!

Odds currently don't favor Ohio State for 2026 national title

Okay, it's not all bad. Just as Monday night's game came to a conclusion, the Buckeyes may not have been favored as the No. 1 team to claim the 2026 CFP title, but they were No. 2.

The Texas Longhorns, entering the Arch Manning era in 2025, had the best odds at +450. Right behind them at +500 were the Buckeyes, according to ESPN.

As ESPN noted, the challenging part for sportsbooks these days is the transfer portal, which can completely overhaul or deplete rosters. With still a spring portal to open, these odds could change significantly, including for Ohio State.

What likely gives Texas the edge, besides the fact they've been on the cusp of the national title game the last two seasons, is Manning. Who will be starting behind center in Columbus hasn’t been determined just yet, as Will Howard is off to the NFL.

Is Julian Sayin the guy at QB?

Ryan Day wasn’t completely satisfied with his quarterback room after the 2023 season. That’s why Kyle McCord transferred out and Will Howard transferred in from Kansas State. But he wasn’t the only one.

The Buckeyes went into overdrive in the portal once Alabama’s Nick Saban retired. Day and his staff went out and grabbed two of the best young players on the Crimson Tide’s roster: defensive back Caleb Downs and quarterback Julian Sayin.

Sayin, a former five-star recruit, was ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the country and the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2024 class. He entered a loaded quarterback room that is now down to just him, as Air Noland and Devin Brown both transferred out. Brown’s transfer, committing to Cal the day after the national championship, seems to make it clear that the starting job will be Sayin’s in 2025.

Still, becoming QB1 for Ohio State is a tall task, especially coming off a national title season. So far, the sophomore has just four games of minimal experience, throwing 12 passes, completing five for 84 yards and one touchdown.

Breaking in a rookie quarterback in a stacked Big Ten will likely be the most challenging task Day faces in 2025, which is just another reason why the Buckeyes may not repeat as champions.

Stacked roster or not, Ohio State loses a ton of production next season

This was a veteran-laden roster for Ohio State this season, and that undoubtedly played a huge role in their ninth program title. But that also means next season there will be new names and faces that will have to replace those players.

Does that mean the 2025 Buckeyes won’t be talented? Not at all. Since 2023, Ryan Day has brought in the No. 4, 5, and 3 recruiting classes, not to mention significant additions through the transfer portal.

However, when key players like Will Howard, TreVeyon Henderson, Emeka Egbuka, and Gee Scott Jr. are all set to leave due to lack of eligibility, that’s a lot to replace. And that doesn’t even include Quinshon Judkins, who is likely headed to the NFL, according to Bleacher Report. Plus, the offensive line will look completely different.

That’s just on offense.

On defense, Jack Sawyer, JT Tuimoloau, Tyleik Williams, and Ty Hamilton are all gone as well. These were players who had become key leaders, helping guide the team to a national title. Now, all that leadership is gone.

While it wouldn’t be unexpected to see the Buckeyes back in the playoff, it would be surprising to see them repeat as champions. That’s mainly due to the roster losses. Yet, if any team could do it, it would likely be Ohio State with their overwhelming, yet unproven talent.