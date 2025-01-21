ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The 2024 college football season just ended on Monday, but odds for the next edition of “The Game” are already available. Fresh off a national championship, Ohio State opened as sizeable betting favorites over Michigan in the biggest game of the college football regular season.

The Buckeyes opened as 9.5-point favorites over the Wolverines on Fanduel Sportsbook. With the game scheduled for Nov. 29 — the final week of the 2025 regular season — the odds will most definitely change on multiple occasions before the teams meet at The Big House.

“The Game” is always a big matchup regardless of the situation, but it will have more meaning in 2025. Ohio State's 2024 National Championship came one year after Michigan claimed the throne in 2023, setting the table for the two most recent champions to meet in the sport's biggest rivalry game to end the season.

With the offseason just beginning, the odds will likely change before Week 1. Following their title victory, Ohio State is destined for roster reconstruction due to several key players exhausting their eligibility. Michigan will also undergo a sizeable transformation after a rebuilding year in 2024.

In its first year without Jim Harbaugh, Michigan ended an up-and-down 2024 campaign at 8-5, a far cry from their 15-0 finish in 2023. Yet, the Wolverines ended the season with consecutive top-15 wins over Ohio State and Alabama, giving them significant momentum into the offseason. The hype is already brewing in Ann Arbor for the 2025 season, with five-star prospect Bryce Underwood already on campus.

Michigan vs. Ohio State football rivalry recent history

While Ohio State is coming off the national championship, Michigan has still dominated the rivalry in recent years. The Wolverines have won the last four matchups between the team, including a monumental upset win in 2024.

From 2021 to 2023, Harbaugh led Michigan to three consecutive Big 10 championships and subsequent College Football Playoff appearances. Each of those seasons included dominant wins over Ohio State to clinch the division.

After winning the 2023 National Championship, Harbaugh left for the NFL, leaving the Wolverines in a brief state of limbo. That led to Ohio State entering the 2024 matchup as 19.5-point favorites on its home field. However, the Wolverines pulled off a gritty 13-10 upset victory.

If the rivalry was not heated enough, the Wolverines added fuel to the fire by sparking a post-game brawl at the end of their most recent victory by planting a flag on the Ohio State logo. The teams already despise one another but the Buckeyes will undoubtedly seek revenge in the worst possible way in 2025.