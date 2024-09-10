Let the overreactions fly after the New England Patriots’ 16-10 victory over the Bengals on Sunday. Just remember they are, indeed, overreactions. And no owner-given game ball will change that. So let it emphatically be said the Patriots aren’t a true playoff contender after a crazy upset over the Bengals.

First and foremost, let’s remember the offensive line. That will be our focus today, students, on how not to make the playoffs. Raise your hand if you think an NFL team can make the playoffs with a doorman-saying-welcome-to-the-ritz offensive line. Nobody? OK, on we go.

Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett held up well against Bengals

Here’s the deal. One of the reasons Brissett is starting is because of the swiss-cheese offensive line. The Patriots, ranked No. 32 in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus, can’t protect well enough for the organization to risk future franchise quarterback Drake Maye — so say NFL observers and beat writers.

Sure the Patriots didn’t look like the worst line in the NFL on Sunday. But folks, these things don’t change based on one decent game. Still, head coach Jerod Mayo said he liked what he saw, according to patriots.com.

“I'd say the way we were running the ball,” Mayo said. “I felt pretty confident about that, from the beginning to the end. Our offensive line did a great job, led by David Andrews and Big Mike (Onwenu). Those guys did a great job. They were moving bodies. So when I talk about fundamentals, that's part of it. Offensively, opening up holes and those guys did that today.”

The offensive line didn’t play well throughout the summer. In the preseason finale, it racked up 10 penalties. But the group made it work against the Bengals. Brissett took hits, but overall the pass protection graded out OK as he took only one sack.

Run blocking turned into an offensive line strength in this game. Rhamondre Stevenson totaled 120 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. The Patriots averaged 4.4 yards per attempt and dominated the time of possession (34:03 to 25:57). Brissett said the line is the talk of the town right now.

“Everybody’s talking about our O-line,” said Brissett. “We know in this room how confident we are in that group. My hats go off to that O-line, and to (Patriots offensive line coach) Scott (Peters) for what he did with those guys. I know they’re hungry to get back out there to do it again next week. But I’m super proud of those guys.”

Better opponents are coming for Patriots

Unfortunately for Patriots, tougher — and better prepared — opponents await. When the Patriots see their first fierce defensive line, the offensive until will likely show its true colors.

But Sunday worked well in Brissett’s favor, as Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer pointed out on Boston’s Sports Sunday via nbcsportsboston.com.

“A day like today was set up perfectly to play a rookie quarterback,” Breer said. “You're running the ball, you're in a manageable down and distance, the score is low, possessions for the other team are limited. You're not getting into a shootout with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Jacoby Brissett took full advantage of that, and that's another thing that could keep Drake Maye on the bench.

“They've got a plan for Drake Maye. They're going to be judicious about it. But I do think (Sunday) gave you some hope that this could be a team that could support a rookie quarterback and create the right environment for a rookie quarterback to grow in.”

Patriots defense will see tougher offenses

Let’s be blunt. The Bengals looked nothing like anybody expected. Sure, Tee Higgins didn’t play and Ja’Marr Chase played just enough to be woefully inadequate. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said his offense didn’t get it done against the Patriots, according to patriots.com.

“Obviously, we didn't start fast enough on offense with three straight three-and-outs,” Taylor said. “Lost the turnover battle essentially three-zero — one on offense, one on special teams, and one on the turnover on downs, and didn't get anything back off of them. We missed a lot of tackles today with 170 yards rushing (for the Patriots). Just didn't get a great rhythm. I can't put my finger on exactly what that was. I felt like we had a good plan and guys knew what to do. Just those first six-and-long plays weren't good enough.”

However, the Bengals’ offense excelled in making things easy for the Patriots’ defense.

“They came out on fire,” Mayo said. “We challenged those guys. Everyone was talking about Cincinnati's offense and how explosive they are. And they answered the call. Started up front, those defensive linemen, they did a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage. The second-level players, the LBs, they did a good job coming down here in a couple of plays in the pass game. The safeties and corners, they did a good job of covering. It was a total unit.”

When you add it up, Patriots barely won

Everbody seems giddy up New England way. But if anyone wants to put the Patriots truly in the playoff hunt, they need to explain a six-point win against a stumbling, bumbling team. With almost everything falling into place for the Patriots, they had to hold on at the end.

If this had been a Tom Brady-led Patriots’ team, this win would have received scoffing remarks. Things like, ‘We got the win and that’s all that matters, but we didn’t play well.’ ”

Take a guy like Keion White, a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He did little last year, totaling one sack in 16 games with four starts. He racked up 2.5 sacks against Burrow and the Bengals, which means he’s an All-Pro stud, right? How about waiting until he has a second game like this, or at least puts together a string of quality efforts?

And remember, the Bengals played most of the game with almost zero legitimate receiving threats. Burrow certainly had to hold the ball longer without Chase and Higgins on the field to repeatedly get open quick. That made sacks more likely to occur.

Bluntly put, Patriots lack talent and have rookie head coach

It’s not like Mayo won’t be a good coach. Just the opposite, he probably will turn out fine. But there’s a learning curve in the NFL, and he doesn’t have enough team talent to sneak past the edges of it.

The players think Mayo will do OK, said veteran defensive tackle Daon Godchaux, according to espn.com.

“The discipline aspect,” Godchaux said. “The toughness. He always tells us ‘I'm taking cold showers in the morning.' Football is more mental than people think. People focus on the physical — you have to be strong — and of course that helps. But if you don't have it up here, you have no chance.”

Long-snapper Joe Cardona said Mayo does it the right way.

“When you're getting that perspective from the top, hearing that our leader is doing the little things and going out of his way to put himself in uncomfortable situations, it gets the most out of us because we follow suit,” Cardona said. “We find ways to push for that extra level, get that edge.

“Turning the water on cold when you get in (the shower) can seem like something little, but it's something most people don't want to do. When the team takes on that mentality, that's a part of building the culture Jerod is trying to instill.”