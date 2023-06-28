Back in 2021, Phoebe Waller-Bridge worked on the straight to series adaptation of the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie film Mr. and Mrs. Smith series. But later on the year, she left the project. Many cited creative differences for the series than her co star Donald Glover. Now, she's sharing why she left, even though she “really cared” about the project.

Waller-Bridge directed, starred, and wrote the hit Prime two season show Fleabag. With the ending of the show, she had the opportunity to work on the Mr. and Mrs. Smith reboot with Donald Glover as her co star.

“I worked on that show for six months fully in heart and mind and really cared about it — still care about it,” Waller-Bridge said via The Hollywood Reporter. “And I know it’s gonna be brilliant. But sometimes it’s about knowing when to leave the party. You don’t want to get in the way of a vision. Creative collaboration is like a marriage, and some marriages don’t work out.”

Waller-Bridge wanted to do right by Amazon, the company supporting Mr. and Mrs. Smith series. She said they “took a punt on her.” She sees herself as “creatively controlling,” and knows Amazon understands how she is, “They’ve been with me along this process where I’m like, ‘I’m getting there, but I want it to be fucking amazing.'”

Later on in the interview, Phoebe Waller-Bridge also shared surprising advice when asked if she could tell her 20 year old self anything. “Are you fucking kidding me? I would be asking her to tell me everything! Remind me, remind me. And she’d say: ‘Fuck ’em all. Get out there and burn shit down,'” she said.