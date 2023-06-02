Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's custody battle and now legal saga continues. Brad Pitt is accusing of Angelina Jolie for selling her stake of their shared vineyard to a Russian billionaire, violating their agreement to consult one another before the sale. He claims she was “unjustly enriched” by the sale. This new lawsuit comes amid a long custody battle over their six minor children, per The New York Post.

Pitt says he learned of the news of the sale after a press release came out announcing Jolie and Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler business partners. “That was by design: Jolie collaborated in secret with Shefler and his associates to pursue and then consummate the purported sale, ensuring that Pitt would be kept in the dark,” according to the complaint filed by Pitt’s attorneys on Thursday.

Shefler and Jolie “knowingly violated Pitt’s and [his company] Mondo Bongo’s contractual rights and forced a stranger into Pitt’s family home.”

The family home they're referring to is a $160 million Chateau Miraval that they purchased in 2008. The 1,200-acre estate was also their wedding venue in 2014. Although they separated in 2016, they had a “mutual and binding commitment… that, if the time ever came, neither could or would dispose of his or her interest separately without the other’s consent,” the document continued.

Jolie’s attorneys responded: “malicious and part of a problematic pattern.” They also allege that negotiations for her to sell her share to Pitt broke down over his demand that she sign an NDA “contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children”

This comes amid a heated child custody dispute between the two. As of now, Jolie has primary custody of the children, with Pitt having “custodial time.”