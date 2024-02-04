Taylor Swift sweeping her 6 nominations at the 2024 Grammys is very much deserving with Midnights breaking records left and right.

In 2023, one artist made waves not only in the music world but also in cinema and sports. This year, that artist, Taylor Swift, leads the 2024 Grammys with 6 nominations. A clean sweep seems highly likely.

On this Sunday, the 12-time Grammy winner is up for three major nominations and three more in the Pop genre. Namely; Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Pop Vocal Album, and Pop Solo Performance awards. The nominated songs include “Anti-Hero,” “Midnights,” and “Karma” featuring Ice Spice.

The last time a sweep happened was with Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, who, like Taylor Swift, truly deserve the recognition.

For the record, Swift's album ‘Midnights' is the frontrunner speculated by many sources to win Album of the Year. There's a strong possibility she could secure her first Song of the Year award as well. Additionally, the Karma remix stands a chance at taking home an award too.

The Pop Categories

Now, there are still three categories left: Record of the Year, Pop Vocal Album, and Pop Solo Performance. Record of the Year is all about recognizing the production of a song and the people involved in making it. With ‘Anti-Hero' nominated, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner stand to add another Grammy to their collection. Antonoff has already been acknowledged as Producer of the Year several times, so winning for Record of the Year seems quite plausible.

‘Anti-Hero' is Swift's most pop-oriented song among her winning tracks. Plus, ‘Midnights' is undeniably a pop album—breaking records, resetting cultural norms, and earning critical acclaim. It only makes sense for Swift to bag the Pop Vocal Album award along with Album of the Year.

Sure, not everyone may be thrilled about it. But it's truly the most deserving Swift can receive from the 2024 Grammys. Among all the nominations, ‘Midnights' remains the most talked-about. It's the fastest-selling female album today and is still Spotify's highest-debuting album upon release. Up to this day, it still holds its place in the top 10 of the Billboard charts a year and so after its release. None on those list can ever top these awards.

Can Taylor Swift sweep the 2024 Grammys?

It's important to note that Taylor Swift hasn't been the Grammy favorite that many people believe her to be. In the past nine years, she's only taken home two awards: ‘folklore' for Album of the Year and ‘All Too Well' for Best Music Video. Despite leading this year's nominations with six nods, she could easily fit into other categories as well.

For instance, ‘Karma' featuring Ice Spice could contend for Best Music Video. Or Swift herself might be considered for the Songwriter of the Year category.

While it's highly likely that she'll clinch the three major awards, a complete sweep might not be in the cards for Swift. Nonetheless, her achievements with ‘Midnights' certainly make her deserving of such recognition. As she continues to break records and make waves in the industry.

Watch Taylor Swift at the 2024 Grammys this Sunday.