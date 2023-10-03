However, there's a renewed sense of hope in Baltimore, thanks to an infusion of youthful talent. Names like Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, and Grayson Rodriguez are not just the future; they are the present stars of the team. The pressure is mounting as these young talents continue to impress and elevate the expectations of Orioles faithful.

They Orioles don't have to win the World Series now

While it may not be an immediate necessity for the Orioles to win the World Series in 2023, it represents an opportunity to transform a year's worth of misery into the start of a promising era of winning ways in Baltimore the likes that have never been truly seen. The pressure valve to win was temporarily released during the team's extensive rebuilding phase, where they were characterized by multiple seasons with over 100 losses, wallowing in between mediocrity and obscurity. But now, it's tightening up again for all the right reasons.

The 2023 season marks the 40th anniversary of the Orioles' last World Series championship — which is a lifetime of misfortune. Unlike what was a heavily touted veteran squad back then, the current Orioles roster is brimming with youthful talent well fitting for the current era of baseball. The pressure to convert this wealth of talent into titles will only grow as this promising generation matures, though. Unless, of course, the Orioles can continue to shock the world of baseball and manage to clinch the World Series title this year, which would provide instant gratification to their fans.

How the Orioles can win the World Series

As the Orioles patiently prepare for MLB Playoffs, starting with ALDS since they were allotted a bye being the American Leagues best record holder, their success will hinge on their bullpen, especially with All-Star closer Felix Bautista out for the season due to Tommy John surgery. The pressure is on for the bullpen guys like Yennier Cano and others, who had the MLB's seventh best ERA this season (per StatMuse). With now some vulnerability in the bullpen, this doesn't bode well for the O's, although still not detrimental. But who doesn't need a strong bullpen in the playoffs?

Last year, the Orioles' resurgence was largely attributed to the emergence of Adley Rutschman, who since joining the Orioles on May 21 of last year the team has not lost a series, according to ESPN's Tim Kurkjian. However, this season's rise to a 100-win campaign revolves around rookie sensation Gunnar Henderson, who should be in line for the AL Rookie of the Year.

But it wasn't just the young guns that got the Orioles to be the American League's best. They also had reliable veterans like Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander and others who have boasted their lineup. Add in solid defense, baserunning and that's a good enough recipe to build a World Series contender, if not winner. Their commitment to solid defense, effective baserunning, and an underrated lineup makes them a formidable contender.

Winning the 2023 World Series isn't just about satisfying a long-standing craving for championship glory; it's about heralding the beginning of a new era of winning baseball in Baltimore. There may years of it to come, but why wait?