Tiger Woods made his return to the golf world and PGA Tour on Thursday, playing in the first round of the Genesis Invitational. After playing an inconsistent round of golf, Woods finished strong to put himself into contention in his first tournament since missing the cut at The Open Championship last year. Sadly, that is not what is driving the conversation around Woods after his round of golf though.

Woods was playing alongside his friend, Justin Thomas. The two appeared to have a little friendly banter after Tiger out-drove Thomas on the 9th tee. Woods then handed Thomas a tampon in jest, referring to him driving ‘like a woman,’ so to speak.

Woods has since come under fire for the gesture as the video has gone viral.

Yes, Tiger Woods 100% handed Justin Thomas a tampon after he outdrove him. pic.twitter.com/VJbfldyXhw — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) February 17, 2023

It’s a shame as Tiger Woods played an impressive overall round of golf. He finished with a 2-under 69, tied for 27th after the first day. Woods showed plenty of strength off the tee, consistently driving the ball beyond 330 yards and closed with three consecutive birdies.

We are just under two years from Woods suffering a serious injury in a car accident. He was forced to have multiple surgeries to repair damage to his lower body, which prompted questions as to whether he would ever play golf again. But you just can’t keep Tiger down.

The 47-year-old Woods will likely play a limited schedule this season, which has kicked off this week. But if Friday is any indication, the 2023 season could be one for the ages.