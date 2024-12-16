The Tennessee Titans lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 37-27 in Week 15. Head coach Brian Callahan benched quarterback Will Levis after three more interceptions on just 12 pass attempts. It is not the first time Levis has been benched and the second-year quarterback may be out of a job soon. The Titans must move on from Levis after a second brutal season.

After last season, the Titans fired coach Mike Vrabel. There was reportedly a power struggle between Vrabel and general manager Ran Carthon, which the latter won. They hired Callahan after a successful run with the Bengals to help usher along Levis. Things have not improved at the quarterback position. In 11 starts, he has two wins, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. That is not good enough and with high expectations following Vrabel, Callahan must make a change.

Levis was a second-round pick out of Kentucky in 2023. He came in last year when Ryan Tannehill got hurt and was up and down then as well. His completion percentage and touchdown percentage have gone up this year but his interception rate has skyrocketed. They do not have much stake in Levis, which would help move on from him after two years.

The Titans will be at the top of the draft and have plenty of money to spend in free agency. They will have choices and should let Levis either be their backup or trade him away. It is not worth keeping him around when he keeps getting benched and throwing interceptions. Who should the Titans roll with?

Who should the Titans replace Will Levis with?

The last time the Titans took a quarterback in the first round, they selected Marcus Mariota second overall in 2015. If they lose their final three games, they will be in the top five and can draft a quarterback. This quarterback class is not considered to be as strong as last year's, so it may be a tough decision. But if they like one, they should take one.

Whether it is Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, Jalen Milroe, or Quinn Ewers, there should be a quarterback available when they pick. Scouting this quarterback class could be the most important thing Carthon does as the general manager. If he does not like one and passes, the pick must be impactful to improve their team in 2025.

There are plenty of free agents available who can start for the Titans next season. And it does not mean that they will be well out of playoff conversation. It worked out for the Vikings this year and Tennessee could copy them by signing Sam Darnold. Minnesota is likely to let Darnold walk and allow JJ McCarthy to start next year. The Titans can offer Darnold a lot of money to be their starter after his great season.

Both Steelers quarterbacks are free agents after a surprising season. Justin Fields and Russell Wilson may both need new homes this season and either one would be a great fit in Tennessee. Callahan may prefer Fields, who he can build a long-term offense around and build some job security. But if Wilson plays like he has this year, it could be a fun season in Tennessee.

What is next for Will Levis?

The most likely landing spot for Will Levis in 2025 is with the Titans as the backup. Mason Rudolph is an unrestricted free agent after his one year in Tennessee and Levis has two years left. While many teams would want a raw quarterback on a rookie deal, Levis has not been good enough for teams to take a bet on.

If someone does, it could be the team who hires Mike Vrabel. We have not heard much from Vrabel since he took a job on the Browns' staff. But if he believes in Levis from their time together last year, he could come in as a backup. A what-if is if the Giants fire Brian Daboll and hire Vrabel. Levis would immediately join a battle with Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock, which he could win.