The Tennessee Titans lost their third game in a row on Sunday, falling 37-27 to the Cincinnati Bengals. It was another brutal outing for quarterback Will Levis, who was pulled after throwing his NFL-worst fourth pick-6 of the 2024 season.

On Monday, head coach Brian Callahan said he'll make a decision in the coming days on the QB situation. Via Ian Rapoport:

“More QB decisions: The Titans pulled Will Levis on Sunday and coach Brian Callahan said he's going to use the next few days to decide who his starting QB will be.”

Mason Rudolph came in to replace Levis and actually played relatively well, completing 21 of 26 passes for two touchdowns and one interception. It does feel like Rudolph will get the chance to start on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts because Levis was truly horrible in Week 15.

The former Kentucky signal-caller threw three interceptions on just 12 pass attempts for 89 yards. He's now thrown just as many picks (12) as TDs (12). Levis has also been sacked 40 times, but the Titans' offensive line is also responsible for that.

Even though Levis struggled, Callahan didn't put all the blame on him postgame:

“We just needed some momentum,” Callahan said, via Nick Suss of the Tennessean. “We needed something to spark us a bit. We had three turnovers in a really tight amount of time. That gave them some points. . . . I just felt like we needed something. Not everything’s on the quarterback, but he’s the one that’s going to take the most heat when those decisions happen.”

The Titans are now sitting at 3-11. Levis's performance contradicted what Callahan said last week where he expressed excitement about the young quarterback's future despite his struggles in '24, claiming Levis has “a whole lot of things in front of him he can still reach.”

We'll see how much belief Callahan still has in the 25-year-old when he makes his QB1 decision later this week.