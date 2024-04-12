Tom Brady, also known as “The G.O.A.T.,” made headlines again on Thursday as he said would consider making a comeback to the NFL. This came as no shock to many, however.
“I'm not opposed to it,” Brady said while appearing on an episode of DeepCuts with VicBlends. “I don't know if they're gonna let me, if I become an owner of an NFL team, but I don't know, I'm always gonna be in good shape, (I'll) always be able to throw the ball. So to come in for a little bit, like M.J. coming back? I don't know if they'd let me, but I wouldn't be opposed to it.”
If the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller did decide to make a comeback in the future, it would be his third time coming out of retirement. His first retirement lasted just over a month (40 days) in 2022. He came back then for his 23rd consecutive NFL season at the age of 45, then retiring again at the end of that season.
So far, that retirement has lasted, as Brady has gone one full season, last year, without playing. But it's apparent the itch is still there to play. Perhaps, though, Brady shouldn't scratch anymore and leave his NFL playing career in the past.
Tom Brady doesn't need to ruin his legacy
There's a reason that Tom Brady is considered the greatest, and that's because he has every accolade to prove it. He's a 15-time pro-bowler, three-time All-Pro, three-time MVP, five-time Super Bowl MVP, and seven-time Super Bowl champion. And that's just to name a few. He's also played the most games at quarterback in NFL history with 335, playing up until the ripe age of 45, per StatMuse.
We don't even have to get into all of his career numbers, as that's an even longer list. In saying that, though, it would be pretty difficult to tarnish the legacy that Brady has made. He simply has no equal. However, as good as he was as long as he was, consistently as he was, one bad season, and the last one at that, can cause a blemish on a near-perfect career.
The greats don't know when to give it up — even Michael Jordan, arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, struggled with retirement. From 1993 to 2003, Jordan came out of retirement three times. His last two seasons he played with the Washington Wizards and was a shell of the great Air Jordan everyone knew and loved. Those final seasons by no means ruined Jordan's legacy, but it did leave a lasting memory that most try to forget.
“Patriots? Could be,” he joked when asked about a move to the San Francisco 49ers (h/t CBSSports). “Raiders? Could be. You never know.”
If Brady answered the call to the Patriots or Las Vegas Raiders there has to be a fear that this would be a shell of the Brady we last knew after he retired from the Buccaneers.
Going back to either the Patriots or Raiders isn't ideal
Speaking of the two teams he mentioned in the Patriots and Raiders, that should be two of the last teams he should return to if he did make a comeback. Say if it were this season or even next for the Patriots, they are in no way suited for competing for a championship like Brady would desire. Talent-wise, they are one of the worst in the league currently, needing additions at nearly every position, including wide receiver and offensive line. Giving a 47-year-old quarterback no weapons and no protection would be a recipe for disaster.
As for the Raiders, who Brady is actually trying to acquire a minority ownership in, it isn't ideal either. First of all, there's a reason why Brady wants to gain ownership into the Raiders: he wants to fix them. The Raiders have been one of the worst-run teams in the league for two decades now, if not longer. And that boils down to the ownership of Mark Davis.
The Raiders would be much more suited as a roster to fit Brady's needs, but you also have to consider the division Las Vegas plays in, that being the AFC West. Brady, at 47, would be competing against Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the Kansas City Chiefs, Justin Herbert, Jim Harbaugh, and the Los Angeles Chargers each twice a year. Wins would be scarce.
The NFL game has changed since Tom Brady retired
It's only been one season since Brady retired, but he had to see the writing on the wall. The NFL game is changing rapidly, especially at the quarterback position. That starts with the face of the league now in Patrick Mahomes. Minus their clutch factor, Brady and Mahomes are completely opposite quarterbacks. Brady was more of the traditional pocket-passer while Mahomes tends to be better when he's out of the pocket and making plays with his feet. That's not to say the game has completely moved to where quarterbacks have to be dual-threats, but they do have to be able to use their feet more.
Some of the game's best now are guys like Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, and Joe Burrow, who are all putting up well over 100 yards or more in a season rushing. Brady had just three seasons of 100-plus yards rushing, with his best coming in 2002, his second season in the league with 110 yards. As good of shape as Brady keeps himself in, it's hard to imagine him changing his game up now at 47, as that was never part of his game.