Despite bubbling chemistry, Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Tyler (Glen Powell) do not kiss in Twisters. This was due to a note from producer Steven Spielberg, which resulted in the kiss scene being cut from Twisters.

Why the scene was cut

Speaking to Collider, Edgar-Jones and Powell discussed the ending. At the end of the movie, Tyler chases Kate down at the airport. The two embrace before storms cancel the latter's flight.

It almost appears they are going to kiss to end Twisters, but they don't. The credits roll, marking the end of Twisters. Fan-recorded footage from the production shows a take where the two share a kiss. Apparently, Spielberg did not want a “cliched” ending.

“I think it's a Spielberg, wasn't it? Do you know what it is? I think it stops the film feeling too cliched, actually,” Edgar-Jones said of Twisters' cut kiss scene. “I think there's something really wonderful about it feeling like there's a continuation. This isn't the end of their story. They're united by their shared passion for something.”

Powell also weighed in on the subject. He argued that Twisters is not about the love story. He also claimed that it was a “good Spielberg note.”

“I also think that this movie is not about them finding love. It's returning Kate to the thing that she loves, which is storm chasing,” Powell said. “So that's what you have at the end of the movie. They share this thing, and her passion is reinvigorated, and her sense of home is reinvigorated.

“I feel like a kiss would be sort of unrepresentative of the right goal at the end of the movie. And it's a good Spielberg note. It's why that kis is still in this game. It's amazing,” he continued.

Steven Spielberg produced Twisters through his company, Amblin Entertainment. The first Twister was also produced by the company in 1996.

What is Twisters about?

Twisters follows a storm chaser, Kate, who leaves the game after a traumatic experience. After a few years, Kate is brought back into the game by her friend, Javi (Anthony Ramos).

While working, she meets social media star Tyler Owens. He live-streams his storm-chasing adventures on YouTube, a contrasting style to Kate. The two get entrenched in a rivalry, but after devastating tornadoes hit, the two have to work together to stop them.

Lee Isaac Chung directed Twisters based on a script from Mark L. Smith. Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski received a story credit for the movie.

Chung is known for his Oscar-nominated Minari. This is his first foray into the world of blockbuster filmmaking.

Twisters is a huge hit. Twisters exceeded expectations and grossed over $80.5 million domestically during its opening weekend. It made a total of over $120 million worldwide.

Who is Glen Powell?

Glen Powell continues his rise to stardom with Twisters. He first gained notoriety for his role in Scream Queens. Top Gun: Maverick served as a launching point in his career, and he has since starred in Anyone but You and Hit Man.

Anyone but You was another hit at the box office. The rom-com made over $220 million worldwide and also featured Sydney Sweeney. Hit Man was a reunion between Powell and Richard Linklater, who first directed him in Fast Food Nation. They co-wrote the script together, and Powell starred in the movie.

Twisters is in theaters.