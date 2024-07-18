Twisters ups the ante with its huge tornadoes — do Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos survive? Here is the Twisters ending, explained.

Warning: Spoilers for Twisters' ending ahead

What is Twisters about?

Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is a young storm chaser who gives it all up after a traumatic accident. One member of her crew, Javi (Ramos), is still in the game five years later.

He visits her in New York City, where Kate reluctantly agrees to return to Oklahoma for one week to assist in his research. Thanks to his new job funded by a man named Riggs (David Born), he has the latest technology and a team of ivy-leaguers.

The first few storm chases are rough for Kate, who has been out of the game too long. This results in some side-eyes from Javi's business partner, Scott (David Corenswet).

Kate's trauma is not the only thing they are competing against. Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), a “hillbilly with a camera,” as someone describes, is a storm-chasing influencer. He live-streams his chases, sells T-shirts with his face, and shoots fireworks up tornadoes.

He could not be any more different than Kate. His arrival sparks a rivalry between the two. As Twisters goes on, their relationship becomes more complex.

The Twisters ending explained

There are hints throughout Twisters that Javi's funders may not have the best intentions. On the surface, they seem like they are helping people whose homes are destroyed. However, there is clearly tension between Ruggs — who hardly interacts with anyone but Javi — and the others.

After a storm destroys a small town, Kate convinces a reluctant Javi (who originally promised to help the people) to go there to help. Tyler and his crew are also there, handing out food to the families.

Kate initially condemns this, assuming they are selling the food boxes like they do their T-shirts. That is when one of Tyler's crew members offers her one, revealing the reason they sell merchandise is to be able to give away food to those in need.

As Kate confronts Tyler about this, he warns her to research the company she is working for. In the background, Riggs promises to “make things right” with some of the families that lost their homes.

Kate and Tyler go to the rodeo

Back in her motel, Kate is researching Riggs. She does not get very far before Tyler knocks on her door and offers her a pizza. The two then go on a “date” to the rodeo before a nasty tornado interrupts.

They survive by going into an in-ground pool. Javi confronts Kate for spending time with Tyler and shows his resentment towards her since the incident five years prior. She then steals his company truck and returns home for the first time in a long time.

Back at home, Kate returns to the barn where she spent many formative hours. Tyler finds her and ends up spending the night there. Together, they make a new and improved version of her failed solution from the beginning of the movie.

Javi returns to apologize and give Kate the data she needs. He chooses to align himself with the company and sets out with Scott. Kate and Tyler then begin working together.

Another devastating tornado hits a small town. Kate and Tyler are there to try and save the day. However, a big sign falls, and Tyler's leg gets crushed under a sign. When a water tower falls, it looks like he is a goner.

This is when Javi returns to save the day, leaving his corporate job behind. Together, the trio attempt to herd the civilians into an old movie theater.

A hero's sacrifice

The storm is not calming down, though. Kate sees her chance and drives Tyler's truck right into the eye of the storm and releases her solution.

It looks like she is a goner, setting Twisters up for a heartbreaking end. However, she makes it out alive and is a hero for her efforts.

Javi's original pitch to get Kate to return to storm chasing is saying they can finish what her fallen team members started. It took a while to get there, but she ultimately succeeded in that goal.

“If you feel something, chase it”

Sometime later, Kate is working together with Javi again. He sends her on the pitch and drops her off at the airport, where Tyler is waiting for his final goodbye.

When asked when he will see her again, Kate tells him, “If you feel something, chase it.”

Initially, Tyler goes back to his truck, which disappoints Javi. After being yelled at to move it, Tyler locks the truck into the airport's drop-off lane and runs in for Kate.

Right as they are about to kiss, the airport's loudspeakers reveal flights are being canceled due to impending storms, ending Twisters.

Twisters will be released on July 19.