Max Holloway made it two wins in a row following his emphatic knockout victory over the Korean Zombie at UFC Singapore this past weekend. It was yet another win at featherweight for the former champion who is undefeated against every active 145-pounder other than the current king in Alexander Volkanovski. Having lost to Volkanovski three times already and with the Aussie looking pretty much unbeatable in the weight class, it seems highly unlikely that Holloway will get another title shot despite his plan to keep being undeniable. So considering all that, here's why it might be the best time for Max Holloway to make the permanent move up to lightweight.

For starters, a move up to lightweight would offer Holloway a fast track to a title shot. After all, he was one half of the interim lightweight title fight in April 2019 despite being a featherweight champion. While he's no longer a champion, given his all-round body of work and name value, it's hard to imagine the Hawaiian needing more than at least one win to get a title shot. Beating just one top-ranked contender would be more than enough.

Some may argue that Holloway is likely better served waiting for someone like Ilia Topuria to defeat Volkanovski which would then open up a path to another featherweight title shot. While Topuria has a better chance than others, it's still hard to see Volkanovski losing. And even if he does, there's absolutely no chance Volkanovski doesn't get an immediate rematch. That means Holloway would have to wait even longer.

Another reason Max Holloway should move up is there are simply far more fresh matchups out there for him. Other than Topuria and Josh Emmett, Holloway has beaten everyone in the featherweight top eight. Why waste his fighting prime fighting lower-ranked contenders in hopes of a title shot that may never come again? Instead, he could move up, fight new opponents, add some big names to his already glowing resume and even open himself up to some big fights and rematches. Who wouldn't want to see a trilogy between him and Dustin Poirier — who happened to be his opponent for the interim lightweight title fight back in 2019. Or a long-awaited rematch with Conor McGregor?

If Holloway's goal is simply the title rather than legacy fights, he could fight Islam Makhachev. It's a bad matchup given the wrestling and grappling of Makhachev, but if Charles Oliveira were to beat him at UFC 294, another option for Holloway could be a “Do Bronx” rematch. Oliveira is a much better fighter than when they last met, but would still represent a much better matchup for Holloway compared to Makhachev. That said, even if Makhachev was still the champion, Holloway is more than confident enough to believe he can win — especially after seeing how Volkanovski fared against him.

Finally, the reality is Holloway is a big 145-pounder. We all saw how drained and weak Holloway looked when he was initially booked to fight Brian Ortega back in 2018. And although he seems to have now mastered the weight cut, he still likely struggles to make it and as he gets older, it doesn't get any easier. Moving up to 155 means he'd have to cut 10 fewer pounds which not only makes his fight week preparations easier, but is simply much better for his long-term health. A simple side-by-side comparison shows how much of a difference those 10 pounds can make.

Now, of course, there's the argument that Holloway is better suited for featherweight given his lanky frame, lack of power and the defeat to Poirier in 2019. For starters, there's no shame in losing to Poirier as he's one of the best fighters in the world. Secondly, Holloway only competed at lightweight for one fight at the time. Making the permanent move up is much different as he is only focused on 155 and can allow his body to grow into the weight much better.

“People keep forgetting. I’m only turning 32 in December,” Holloway said after his win over the Korean Zombie. “… They say your best years is in your mid 30s. You don’t really get grown man strength until your mid 30s. So I feel great. I want to win the title back. I want to defend it a bunch of times, and after we do that, maybe even go up a weight or two to get more titles.”

Holloway already has his legacy set at featherweight. He could add to his overall legacy in a big way if he makes the move up to lightweight now rather than later.