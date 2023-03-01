For most of his time playing for the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic has always shouldered the burden of carrying his team to a win. While guys like Jalen Brunson, Christian Wood, and Spencer Dinwiddie have tried to become the Robin to his Batman over the years, none have been able to give the All-Star guard a hand in carrying the Mavs in the West. That is until a few weeks ago when Dallas traded for Kyrie Irving to give Doncic an experienced backcourt partner that can help him contend for a ring. This development, so it seems, has also given new life to Luka Doncic rookie cards in the market. We take a look down below at why those in the hobby must pay more attention now that Irving is in Dallas.

Why Luka Doncic rookie cards are a must after Kyrie Irving trade

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first ring with the Milwaukee Bucks proved to everyone that a superteam loaded with multiple All-Stars isn’t necessarily the only formula to win the NBA championship. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case all the time as a lone guy carrying the whole team will almost always end up in a failed playoff campaign.

While Luka Doncic can certainly be the guy to emulate what the Greek Freak has done in Milwaukee, there’s an expiration date to his tenure with the Mavericks. Before this season, the All-Star guard averaged 26.4 points by connecting 45% from the field, 33% from deep, and 73% from the free throw line while making 8.5 rebounds and 8 assists per game from his rookie year to the last. Now, Doncic is leading the NBA in scoring by notching 33.1 points per game by improving his efficiency all over the board while still averaging a lot of rebounds and assists on a nightly basis.

This uptick in performance shows that when it comes to the offensive end of the court, Doncic is almost alone in getting the buckets. Add the fact that Brunson’s move to the New York Knicks, and the failure of guys like Spencer Dinwiddie and Kristaps Porzingis to lighten Doncic’s scoring and playmaking load has led Dallas to a precarious situation, especially since the Slovenian star’s time with the time is ticking down.

Enter Kyrie Irving.

Setting aside the fact that he consistently has issues with his previous teams, no one can deny that Uncle Drew is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to offense. In the 40 games Irving played for the Brooklyn Nets this season alone, he posted 20.4 points per game on 48% efficiency from the field, 37% from beyond the arc, and 88% from the foul line while adding 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and a single steal. In stark contrast, the closest to these numbers within the Mavericks’ roster was Dinwiddie’s 17.7 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game before he was shipped off to the Nets. And while the numbers seem close, the overall impact and experience Irving brings to the table must hold more weight for Dallas’ hopes to contend for a ring.

Most 20-point quarters this season: 5 — Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic

4 — Damian Lillard Nobody else has more than 3. pic.twitter.com/gPNrJdhjN0 — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 21, 2023

Now, this is where collectors must double down on Luka Doncic rookie cards. The addition of Irving is Dallas’ last best chance to win the NBA championship before Doncic gets frustrated and potentially does what LeBron James did more than a decade ago – bolt the team that drafted him for greener pastures. And while a lot of people have scratched their heads over the decision of getting a volatile guy who can greatly affect Dallas’ chemistry, the upside here is higher for Doncic and those who invested in his NBA cards.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the off-chance Dallas clicks at the right time before the playoffs, they would be a big threat to anyone who’ll face them in the Western Conference. In any case, it’s a good idea for collectors to come prepared by getting the All-Star’s rookie cards while the hype hasn’t set it yet.

The state of Luka Doncic rookie cards

At this point in time, Doncic’s most popular PSA 10 rookie offerings – his 2018 Prizm base and silver cards – are found at different price points. The former is currently up by 7% from $382 to $409 during the last three months. Meanwhile, the more valuable Prizm silver has gone down during the same period by almost 10%, from $2,000 to $1,804.

Although the latter is down by almost $200, both gem-mint PSA 10 slabs are still highly-desirable in the NBA card market due to the fact that Doncic is among the few names that hold so much impact in the hobby. It remains to be seen how much these prices will change as the entire league is racing toward the postseason with Dallas looking to stay out of the Play-In Tournament.

The verdict on Luka Doncic NBA cards

When it comes to the All-Star’s stock in the NBA card market, it must be remembered that there’s risk involved here since Luka Doncic cards are rather pricey these days. The play here is that the Mavericks will hopefully be unlocked with Irving’s addition, giving them a more offensive edge in the West. If the team makes it all the way to the Conference Finals, there’s a pretty good chance Doncic’s rookie offerings in the hobby will get a boost up, which will provide sellers a great chance to make a profit down the line.

For buyers, though, make sure to splurge on a Luka Doncic rookie card that’s way below market price to protect your capital. In this way, win or lose this season, the money invested in that particular card won’t be lost as there is still a chance to make it big since Doncic is among the hottest names in the hobby. In any case, better keep a close eye on the Mavericks as the playoffs approach to get a better idea of when to sell or buy.