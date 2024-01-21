Wichita State faces South Florida. Our college basketball odds series includes our Wichita State South Florida prediction, odds, and pick.

The South Florida Bulls were done. They were roasted. They trailed Memphis by 20 points midway through the first half of Thursday night's game in Memphis. The Tigers could potentially be a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They had beaten Texas A&M, Virginia, Clemson, Michigan, and Arkansas. The Tigers are talented. They were flexing their muscles at home. South Florida has been one of the most obscure, unremarkable, and irrelevant college basketball programs in the United States for a very long time. The Bulls have made just three NCAA Tournament appearances in their entire history, only one since 1992. This is one of the forgotten schools in the sport, going up against Memphis, the 2008 and 1973 runner-up and a team which has been a Sweet 16 and Final Four contender for a good portion of the past half-century.

Almost no one thought South Florida had a chance in this game, down by 20. The Bulls, however, believed.

They steadily chipped away, got within striking distance, tied the score late, got a defensive stop, and then — out of a timeout — created a great inbounds play to get a man driving to the basket for a foul on a dunk attempt. One made free throw inside the final five seconds was enough to deliver a 74-73 win which lifted USF to a 3-1 record in the AAC, 10-5 overall. South Florida has a chance to notch a postseason berth — maybe not the NCAA Tournament, but certainly an NIT spot. That would be a real achievement for this program.

Being able to beat Wichita State a few days after the Memphis comeback would show that South Florida should be taken very seriously. It's a big moment for the program.

Here are the Wichita State-South Florida College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Wichita State-South Florida Odds

Wichita State Shockers: +4.5 (-106)

South Florida Bulls: -4.5 (-114)

Over: 151.5 (-106)

Under: 151.5 (-114)

How To Watch Wichita State vs South Florida

Time: 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Wichita State Could Cover the Spread

The Shockers will play a South Florida team which is mentally drained from the huge comeback against Memphis. It took a lot of heavy lifting for South Florida to climb all the way back and win that game. The Bulls will be confident when they start this game, but if they don't zoom out to a quick 10- or 15-point lead and the game is close midway through the second half, USF's legs are going to fade. The Bulls will lose steam and Wichita State can reel them in down the stretch. South Florida has potential, but the Bulls have not yet earned the benefit of the doubt. This is why Wichita State will cover the spread.

Why South Florida Could Cover the Spread

The Bulls are going to have sky-high confidence going into this game. Winning a game the way they did against Memphis will mark a turning point and a transformative occasion for the Bulls. South Florida basketball can taste success at a level it has rarely achieved before. This team, under coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, is going to build on what it did against Memphis, and that will be enough to cover the spread.

Final Wichita State-South Florida Prediction & Pick

The South Florida Bulls have not played a game like this in a long time. How do we think they will respond? It's a coin flip, so you should stay away from this game.



Final Wichita State-South Florida Prediction & Pick: South Florida -4.5