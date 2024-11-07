Fans have been buzzing with excitement ever since Ariana Grande was announced as Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movie adaptation, and it turns out the singer-turned-actress has added her own magical spin to one of the most iconic songs in musical theater. Popular, originally performed by Kristin Chenoweth in the 2003 Broadway production, is a comedic gem, representing Glinda's hilarious attempt to “teach” Elphaba how to fit in. While it’s a number that’s deeply beloved and tied to Chenoweth’s performance, Grande’s version is set to deliver something fresh, CapitalFM reports.

Expand Tweet

In an interview on the Emsolation podcast, Ariana shared exciting details about her approach to the song. Although she acknowledged the importance of staying true to the spirit of Popular, Ariana revealed that she introduced new elements into the performance, notably an extended ending with additional key changes. “We didn’t know if we were gonna do that long ending with the key changes until we saw the hallway at Shiz,” she explained. This spontaneous decision came after a discussion with director Jon M. Chu and cinematographer Alice Brooks, who were inspired by the stunning set piece—the long hallway at Shiz University.

Ariana further elaborated that the film’s choreographer, Chris Jarosz, decided to choreograph the extended version just days before filming began. “He just choreographed it and spontaneously taught me two days before we shot it,” she said. The final decision to include the new ending was influenced by the beautiful set and the choreography, which made the moment feel even more special. The result? A reimagined Popular that adds a new layer to the iconic number.

Kristin Chenoweth Approves of Ariana’s Take

For fans worried that Ariana’s rendition might not do justice to the original, there’s good news—Kristin Chenoweth herself has given the new Wicked movie her full approval. After seeing the film, Kristin took to TikTok to share her excitement, saying, “People are not gonna be well when they see this film. It is so good. It is so special.” She also praised both Ariana and Cynthia Erivo’s performances, calling them “amazing.” Chenoweth added that the entire cast, as well as director Jon M. Chu, knocked it out of the park, leaving her emotionally moved and joyful.

With the excitement building around the film’s release, audiences are eagerly awaiting the chance to see how Ariana’s version of Popular will unfold on the big screen. The extended key changes and choreography could provide a dynamic new twist on the fan-favorite song, and with Kristin’s stamp of approval, it seems this Wicked adaptation is shaping up to be something truly magical.