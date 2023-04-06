Wild Hearts’ first post-launch content debuted on April 6, introducing a brand-new Fusion Karakuri and a new Kemono species called the Murakumo.

Wild Hearts: New Murakumo Kemono Details

The Murakumo, a new and intimidating Kemono, wields an arsenal of petal-based attacks. This creature deftly navigates the skies on sakura blossom platforms, making it difficult for hunters to strike back. In its rage, the vulpine beast unleashes a devastating tornado capable of rendering hunters unconscious. The Spinning Top Karakuri is a valuable tool to be used against these new enemies.

Wild Hearts: New Spinning Top Fusion Karakuri Details

The Spinning Top Karakuri is able to quickly close the gap between your hunter and prey for a violent assault. When it hits kemono or other obstacles, it will gain speed and power in equal measure. It can even stagger Kemono if it hits the monster with its enhanced stats.

Wild Hearts: Limit Break Details

Players can upgrade weapons and armor using a resource known as Core Orbs. These orbs offer a means to further amplify the performance of each piece of equipment. The enhancement process, however, is not unlimited.

Each weapon and armor piece has a distinct maximum number of times it can be upgraded, as well as specific effects resulting from the enhancements. This variability ensures a diverse range of strategic possibilities, encouraging players to experiment with different combinations to find their ideal loadout.

Core Orbs are earned by defeating Volatile Kemono. The type of Core Orb dropped during these encounters depends on the location of the hunt.

About Wild Hearts

Wild Hearts is an action RPG developed by Omega Force and published by Electronic Arts under their EA Originals label. Set in the mythical world of Azuma, which draws inspiration from feudal Japan, the game debuted on February 17, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

As a hunter, players must pursue enormous creatures called Kemono. They inhabit the various expansive regions within Azuma. Although not an open world, the game provides several vast areas for players to discover and explore. Wild Hearts offers a choice of eight distinct weapon types, such as the wagasa and katana, to engage in battle with fearsome adversaries.

