The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will match up for the second time this season. The Wild took a 4-1 victory in St. Louis. It was the first victory in the past four meetings for the Wild, as the Blues won three games between the two teams last March. It has been a great start to the season for the Wild, as they sit in second in the Central Division with just three regulation losses. Minnesota would likely be on top of the division if the Winnipeg Jets hadn't begun the year on a record pace. They sit five points back of the Jets with one game in hand, but the Dallas Stars are breathing down their necks. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Blues prediction and pick.

Here are the Wild-Blues NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Blues Odds

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -170

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-185)

Moneyline: +145

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Wild vs. Blues

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Wild Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Wild look like the real deal this season, and it's impressive to say their record could look even better than it already does. They have lost four of their last ten games, with their losses coming at the hands of the Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings, and Philadelphia Flyers. The Stars were an acceptable loss, but you can argue that the Blackhawks, Kings, and Flyers should be winnable games for a second-place team. If the Wild had won those games, they would be in first place in the Central Division.

Filip Gustavsson looks like the best goaltender in the NHL and is currently the frontrunner to be the starting goalie for Team Sweden at February's Four Nations Faceoff. Gustavsson has an 8-3-2 record with a 2.08 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. Marc-Andre Fleury has also been an acceptable backup option for the Wild this season, owning a 3-0-1 record with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage in limited action. The Blues thought they could rely on their goaltenders this season, but Jordan Binnington and Joel Hofer combined for a 3.20 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage.

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blues have had some recent success against the Wild, which could give them some confidence in this matchup. Last March, the Blues played the Wild three times as underdogs but stole three wins, including two at home. However, they were tight matchups, as the final two games went to a shootout and overtime. St. Louis will need to solve Minnesota's goaltending if they want any chance.

Final Wild-Blues Prediction & Pick

Goaltending can make or break a season, and it's never been more apparent when looking at these two teams. Binnington and Hofer have been terrible and sit seventh-worst in goals allowed per game. Gustavsson and Fleury are in the lead for the William M. Jennings Trophy for best goals-against average. It's the difference between the Wild's 11-3-3 record and the Blues' 8-10-1 mark.

The Wild also average 3.35 goals per game, which could make it another long night for whoever starts for the Blues. St. Louis struggles to score, as they only average 2.47 per game. The Wild already traveled to St. Louis this season and won considerably; you can expect them to do it again here.

Final Wild-Blues Prediction & Pick: Wild -1.5 (+155)