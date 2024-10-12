ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Wild and the Jets meet in Winnipeg! We continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Jets prediction and pick.

The Wild were inconsistent last season, and their consistency issues were a big reason they missed the playoffs. Kirill Kaprizov was their key last year and should be huge for them again this season. The Wild are expected to be better, but how much better remains to be seen after starting 1-0.

The Jets were one of the best teams in the NHL all season last year, but they lost to the Stars in the playoffs. They started the season 2-0 and looked dominant in the very early part of the season.

Here are the Wild-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Jets NHL Odds

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +136

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Wild vs Jets

Time: 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Wild Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Wild's offense was very inconsistent this season. They allowed 3.17 goals per game and had an 89.7% save percentage. The key for them on defense is their goalie tandem of Filip Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury. Gustavsson had 20 wins in 45 games, allowing 3.06 goals per game and an 89.9% save percentage. Fleury then had 17 wins in 40 games and allowed 2.98 goals per game with an 89.5% save percentage.

The Wild's offense was also inconsistent and average at best last season. They scored 3.02 goals per game and had a 10% shooting percentage. Kirill Kaprizov carried the team when needed last season. He led with a total of 96 points and a total of 46 goals. After one game this season, Matt Boldy had a monster game with three points, one goal, and two assists. He could be in for a big season in Minnesota.

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets had one of the best defenses in the entire NHL last season. They were tied for first in goals allowed at 2.42 goals per game. The key for them on defense is goalie Connor Hellebuyck. He had 37 wins and 19 losses last year, with a 92.1% save percentage through the 60 games he played. This season, he has opened the year allowing 0.5 goals and has a 98.2% save percentage, which has accounted for 55 total saves on goal.

The Jets' offense was solid last season, complementing their defense. They scored 3.16 goals per game and had a 10.4% shooting percentage. Mark Scheifele is the engine that makes the Jets' offense go. He had 72 total points last season, 25 goals, and 47 assists. He has started red-hot in his own right this season. He has four points with three goals and one assist through two games. He makes this offense go, and they get a decent matchup against a Wild team still looking for some consistency this season.

Final Wild-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Jets are the better and more trustworthy team. Expect the Jets to win this game and cover at home. The Wild may be improved, but we must first see more of it. The Jets have the tools to continue their march toward the postseason again this season after a great year last year. It starts in this game, so back the Jets at home.

Final Wild-Jets Prediction & Pick: Winnipeg Jets -1.5 (+152)