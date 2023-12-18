The Wild look to make it four wins in a row as we continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Penguins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Minnesota Wild look to make it four wins in a row as they face the Pittsburgh Penguins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Penguins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Wild enter the game sitting at 12-12-4 on the year. They have been streaky as of late. The Wild lost seven straight, leading to some coaching changes. Then, they won four in a row and followed that with two straight losses. Since then, they have won three straight. Last time out, they faced the Vancouver Canucks. The Wild struck first with a goal late in the first period, but the Canucks would tie it in the second. Casey DeSmith saved 30 of 31 shots in the game for the Canucks, and Filip Gustavsson would save 35 of 36, leading to a shootout. In the shootout, just one goal would be scored, as the Widl came away with the win.

Meanwhile, the Penguins come in 13-13-3 on the year, and last time out faced the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was a disaster for the Penguins in that game. The Maple Leafs scored three times in the first period, and then three more in the second. In the third, William Nylander scored to make it seven total goals from the Maple Leafs, with seven different goal scorers. Martin Jones saved all 38 shots he faced as the Maple Leafs took the 7-0 victory over the Penguins.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Penguins Odds

Minnesota Wild: +104

Pittsburgh Penguins: -125

Over: 6.5 (-112)

Under: 6.5 (-108)

How to Watch Wild vs. Penguins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NLHPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Wild Will Win

The Wild are averaging just 2.96 goals per game, which is good for 22nd in the NHL this year. The team leader in points this year, and the leader in assists, is Mats Zuccarello. He has six goals this year with 22 assists, leading the team with 28 points. He also has been great on the power play this year, with a goal and 12 assists when man-up on the season. Meanwhile, Joel Eriksson Ek leads the team in goals this year while sitting third in points on the season. He has 14 goals on the season with seven assists, good for 21 points. He has six of those goals and an assist on the power play this year.

Marco Rossi is second on the team in goals this year. He entered the game with ten goals on the year and tied for fourth on the team in points with 17. He is tied with Matt Boldy who has eight goals and nine assists on the year. Meanwhile, Second on the team in points and assists, while sitting tied for third in goals with Matt Boldy is Kirill Kaprizov. He enters the game with eight goals on the year, plus 16 assists to give him 24 points. He has also come up big on the power play this year, with five goals and eight assists on the power play this season.

On the power play, the Wild sit 23rd in the NHL with a 16.8 percent success rate. They have scored 16 power-play goals this year. Still, the penalty kill has been a struggle this year for the Wild. They sit 29th in the league with a 73.0 percent success rate when on the penalty kill.

Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to be in goal today for the Wild. He is 4-5-2 on the year with a 3.29 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage. He has been solid in his last two starts. Last time out, he saved 36 of 40 shots in the game but took the loss to the Oilers. The time before that, he saved 28 of 29 shots and took the win over the Blackhawks. This means he has a .928 save percentage and a 2.55 goals-against average in the last two games.

Why The Penguins Will Win

The Penguins have been hit or miss scoring as of late. Last time out they were shut out, but they scored four goals in each of their last two wins before that. The Penguins sit 25th in the NHL in goals per game this year, scoring 2.83 per game on the season. The team leader in goals and tied for third in assists is Sidney Crosby. He enters the game with 17 goals on the year and 14 assists, giving him 31 points, good for second on the team. Still, he has just three goals and three assists on the power play this year.

The team leader in points this year is Jake Guentzel. He enters the game with 13 goals, second on the team. He also leads the team in assists this year with 19 of them. That gives him 32 total points on the year, with two goals and five assists coming on the power play.

Third on the team in points, this year is Evgeni Malkin. He enters the game with ten goals on the year and 14 assists. That gives him 24 points this year. He has also been the most productive on the power play this year, with two goals and five assists. Rounding out the top-scoring players for the Penguins is blue liner, Erik Karlsson. He is second on the team in assists this year, coming in with 15 assists and six goals to his credit.

The Penguin's power play has struggled heavily this year, as they sit 27th in the NHL in power play conversion this year. The Penguins have just 11 power-play goals, good for a 12.9 percent success rate. They have been better on the penalty kill though, sitting 13th in the NHL with a 81.1 percent success rate.

It is expected to be Tristan Jarry in goal today for the Penguins. He is 9-11-2 on the year with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. While he has just nine wins, he is top 15 in the NHL in save percentage and goals against average. Further, he is tied for first in the NHL with three shutouts. The last time out was awful for him though. He played just 21:56, allowing four goals on 14 shots in the game with the Maple Leafs.

Final Wild-Penguins Prediction & Pick

The Wild will produce more scoring chances in this game. The Penguins are averaging just 2.3 goals per game in their last ten. Meanwhile, the Wild are averaging three goals per game in the last ten. The Wild have also been the better team on the defensive side of things. They have allowed more than two goals just once in the last eight games. Take the road dogs in this one.

Final Wild-Penguins Prediction & Pick: Wild ML (+104)