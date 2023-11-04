Wiley College has officially earned University status and will now be referred to as Wiley University, announcing three graduate programs.

Wiley College has officially earned University status and will now be referred to as Wiley University. The school celebrated the momentous achievement during this week's homecoming festivities and was announced at the Returning to Our Roots” event that was held on Friday.

The name “Wiley University” isn't new, as it was the original name of the institution. Wiley was initially founded and named “Wiley University” in 1873 in honor of Bishop Dr. Isaac William Wiley, who was one of the founders of the institution.

Restoring the institution's original name to Wiley University, along with the introduction of three new online-focused graduate programs, will provide students with the opportunity to pursue a master's degree in higher education administration with a focus on HBCUs, business administration, or criminal justice.

“Becoming Wiley University is not simply an exercise and a name change, it is an exercise in our ability to embrace our past and see the future,” said Wiley University President and CEO Dr. Herman J. Felton Jr. said in a quote obtained by the Marshall News Messenger. “The past 150 years have been a testimony to our faith in what is possible. We stand proudly today and return to our roots, symbolically as Wiley University, and literally as we embrace the next chapter of excellence.”

Wiley University Chief Operating Officer and Vice President for Administration Tashia Bradley added, “We’ve been preparing for this since our sesquicentennial, and it’s an opportunity for us to look to the future with the name change as a signal of the institutional offerings, such as the graduate programs that are our new additions, and then to also uplift our continued commitment to excellence.”

To achieve university status, a college must meet specific criteria for at least five years. These include having a dedicated staff for graduate studies, offering advanced degrees in three academic fields, and obtaining/maintaining accreditation.

WIley's new graduate programs put them in a position to obtain university status. Felton spoke about the institution's becoming a university in his annual homecoming State of the University address.

“We return to our roots today as Wiley University because it signals to the world who we are, what we’re becoming and what we will be. We return to our roots and the liberal arts tradition where students are invited to learn from multiple disciplines while refining their talent in their respective majors.”

The Student Government Association, led by SGA President Elijah Strong, spearheaded a campaign that raised $1,873. Strong presented the check during the event alongside donations from the staff of the institution. The event also saw the unveiling of the new Wiley University logo.