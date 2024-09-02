ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 4: Igor Calvcanti vs. Seokhyeon Ko continues with a fight in the middleweight division between Will Currie and Djorden Santos. Currie has won three fights in a row all by finish coming into his appearance on the Contender Series meanwhile, Santos is riding a four-fight winning streak coming into this matchup. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Currie-Santos prediction and pick.

Will Currie (12-3) comes into this fight with wins in seven out of his last eight fights and three-straight finishes. He most recently made his opponent Leon Aliu quit in between rounds at Cage Warriors 169. Currie will be looking to notch his 11th finish in his career as he takes on Djorden Santos this Tuesday night to secure his contract in the UFC.

Djorden Santos (9-1) comes into this fight on the Contender Series riding four straight wins. He most recently captured the Thunder Fight Middleweight Championship in Brazil. Santos will be looking to keep the good times rolling when he takes on England’s Will Currie on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Will Currie-Djorden Santos Odds

Will Currie: -445

Djorden Santos: +310

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Will Currie Will Win

Will Currie has fought primarily for the Cage Warriors promotion for the majority of his career which is the UK’s premier MMA organization. He has amassed an 8-3 record with the promotion with two of those three losses coming against current UFC middleweight Christian Leroy Duncan. Currie has now won seven out of his last eight fights with six of those seven wins coming by stoppage. He will be looking to get the biggest win of his career and secure his UFC contract when he takes on Djorden Santos on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Currie is a very well-rounded fighter but he is at his best when he’s able to implement his grappling game where he then rains down heavy ground and pound until the submissions present themselves. While on the feet, Currie throws heavy strikes and with his 6’3″ frame he’s able to keep his opponents at distance to counter as they attempt to get into boxing range. In this matchup, it will suit Currie to utilize his jab and kicks to keep Santos at bay and then level change once he gets in range. When in top control, Currie will then be in his world where he can rain down elbows and punches and get Santos out of there to get the win and his contract.

Why Djorden Santos Will Win

Djorden Santos has spent all of his time fighting in Brazil’s best MMA promotion Thunder Fight where he captured their middleweight title before getting the call to fight on the Contender Series. He is also a training partner of the Bonfim brothers who are current UFC fighters. He hopes training with Gabriel and Ismael Bonfim and his experience can help him win this week’s episode of the Contender Series and secure his UFC contract.

Santos is a heavy-handed fighter who loves to set up his strikes with thunderous calf kicks. While he does have the power to knock out Currie, he also has the grappling chops to make this a grueling fight for him as well. If Santos can land takedowns of his own or reverse position to get on top, Currie is going to be in a world of trouble. It will be up to Santos to fend off the takedowns on Curries and put the pace and pressure on him from the getgo to where he can break him down, get the finish, and secure his spot on the UFC roster.

Final Will Currie-Djorden Santos Prediction & Pick

This should be a great scrap between these two middleweight hopefuls. Currie will be looking to take this fight to the canvas where he can dominate this fight meanwhile, Santos will want to land takedowns of his own and land heavy strikes on the feet to get this win and become the newest addition to the UFC’s middleweight roster.

Ultimately, Currie is too dynamic in this fight and has more ways to win on the feet and on the canvas to where his size will give Santos a ton of problems, as Currie lands the takedown to rain down heavy ground and pound until the referee pulls him off of Santos to get the win and the UFC contract.

Final Will Currie-Djorden Santos Prediction & Pick: Will Currie (-445)