Will Hardy is the head coach of the Utah Jazz. Let's take a deep dive into Will Hardy's net worth in 2023.

Will Hardy's net worth in 2023 is $614K. Hardy is a basketball coach who currently serves as the head coach of the Utah Jazz.

Before becoming a basketball coach, Hardy used to play college basketball as a small forward. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Will Hardy's net worth in 2023.

What is Will Hardy's net worth in 2023?: $614K (estimate)

Will Hardy's net worth in 2023 is $614K. This is according to numerous outlets such as Playersaga.

Will Hardy was born on Jan. 21, 1988, in Richmond, Va. He attended St. Christopher's High School and graduated with the class of 2006.

After graduating high school, Hardy would go to Williams College. Here, he played for The Ephs in NCAA Division III men's basketball. He suited up in 23 games for The Ephs and started in three of them.

In 23 games, Hardy averaged 0.0 points, 0.6 assists, and 1.4 rebounds per game, according to his college profile. The Ephs went 17-9 overall record in the 2008-09 season with Hardy on the squad.

Will Hardy working for the Spurs

After graduating from Williams College, Hardy decided to work as a basketball operations intern for the San Antonio Spurs in 2010. Based on reports, the job of a basketball operations intern is to tend to players' on-court wishes during practices.

Furthermore, the job also entails being silently part of front-office meetings that included draft plans. After a year of internship, Hardy was tasked to become a video-room intern before being elevated to become a video coordinator.

In 2015, Hardy earned a spot on the Spurs' coaching staff thanks to head coach Gregg Popovich. With Hardy on the Spurs' coaching staff, the Spurs would make the playoffs in four out of six seasons.

This included a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2017. Unfortunately, the Spurs were swept by the eventual NBA champions in the Golden State Warriors during that year.

Will Hardy's head-coaching debut

In 2017, Hardy was tasked to coach the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Summer League. The Spurs posted a 1-2 record under Hardy's watch during the Utah Jazz Summer League.

In the Las Vegas circuit, the Spurs posted a 2-1 record, allowing them to make the playoffs. Unfortunately, they fell to the New Orleans Pelicans in second-round play.

A year later, Hardy continued to serve as the coach for the Spurs in the NBA Summer League. The Spurs posted a 2-1 record in the Utah Jazz circuit. However, the team only won a single game in Las Vegas. Furthermore, they conceded to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

Will Hardy becomes assistant coach for the Celtics

Hardy's assistant-coaching stint with the Spurs came to an end in 2021. This paved the way for Hardy to join the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach.

In the 2021-22 season, the Celtics registered a 51-31 record to finish as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Furthermore, the Celtics went all the way to the 2022 NBA Finals after defeating conference rivals Brooklyn Nets, the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, and the Miami Heat. Unfortunately, the Celtics just couldn't surpass Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors as they surrendered in six games.

Will Hardy is hired as head coach for the Jazz

Congrats to Will Hardy on being named Head Coach of the @utahjazz! pic.twitter.com/nAysAZq3Im — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 2, 2022

During the 2022 offseason, Hardy was hired as the newly minted head coach of the Utah Jazz. According to ESPN, Hardy agreed to a five-year contract, taking over after the resignation of Quinn Snyder.

It's unknown how much exactly Hardy is getting, given that terms of the deal weren't disclosed. But the deal pays Hardy an annual salary of at least $1 million but could be as much as $2 million. With Hardy's hiring, he immediately became the youngest active head coach in the NBA.

For the 2022-23 season, Hardy was tasked to lead a Jazz franchise in its rebuilding chapter. Before the season, the Jazz traded away their All-Star duo in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell after a string of playoff exits.

But despite the challenges, Hardy coached the squad to a 10-3 start to the season, emerging as a surprise team early on. However, the Jazz couldn't maintain their hot start and ended the season with a 37-45 record. With a losing record, the Jazz missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Despite a losing record in his first season as head coach, Hardy will have his work cut out in the 2022-23 season. Hardy will be tasked to guide the franchise back to playoff relevancy while developing the team's core pieces. And it won't be easy after a 4-9 start to the season.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Will Hardy's net worth in 2023?