Will Levis was expected to be a first-round draft pick in the NFL Draft after a standout college career at Penn State and Kentucky. However, the 2023 NFL Draft saw Levis drop down all the way to the second round after the Tennessee Titans drafted Levis. Although it was a frustrating day for the quarterback, he wasn’t the only one frustrated. In fact, his girlfriend also drew the attention of football fans. But despite going in the second round, Levis is absolutely lucky to have someone to lean on. In fact, his girlfriend has reassured him that she will remain supportive of his NFL career. Let’s get to know more about Will Levis’ girlfriend, Gia Duddy.

Will Levis’ Girlfriend Gia Duddy

The couple reportedly met during Levis’ college days at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky. Since then, the couple has been going strong in their romantic relationship.

Gia Duddy was born on August 1, 2001, in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. She studied at Berks Catholic High School. Around this time, Duddy also displayed her athletic ability by playing for the school’s lacrosse varsity team.

After graduating from high school, she would go on to enroll at Penn State University. As of this writing, Duddy is currently a senior who’s earning a degree in Behavioral Health. While earning her degree, Duddy is also active in her extracurricular activities by joining various organizations, such as the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, THON family relations, and Visitour, as per sources. Despite having a lot on her plate, Gia Duddy seems to be enjoying college life.

According to Visitour’s Instagram story, Duddy said “I love how college provides you with a unique opportunity to meet different people from different backgrounds, and Visitour allows me to take advantage of that and get to know my community.”

Aside from being an active college student, Duddy is also a budding influencer and model. She is a Have Some Fun Today model and a JERPA model. Furthermore, according to reports, she also has brand partnerships with notable brands such as Bloom Nutrition, Ulta Beauty, e.l.f., and many others.

Although she was a budding influencer and model, she ultimately made waves as Levis’ girlfriend when she accompanied the quarterback during the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft. With Levis’ name expected to be called in the first round, Levis’ family, including Duddy, had to wait all the way to the second round until his name was finally called after he was selected by the Tennessee Titans. But while waiting, Duddy’s face simply said it all.

Although it was a long wait, it seems like Duddy’s support for her boyfriend isn’t going to change anytime soon. After supporting him in his college days at Penn State and even in Kentucky, Duddy seems to be proud that Levis is heading to Tennessee. In fact, based on her posts on social media, she celebrated Levis’ big day. But more importantly, Duddy looks like she will be coming along to Tennessee.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Gia Duddy announced “Let the adventure begin… Nashville here we come !! It’s hard to put in words what it’s like watching your best friend’s dreams come true. Proud would be an understatement— I don’t know anyone more deserving. Time to get back to work @will_levis . TITAN UP ❤️‍🔥🤠💙”

Not only is she celebrating the Titans drafting Will Levis, but it seems like the viral star is also planning her future alongside Levis’ career path. In fact, Duddy revealed in Tiktok that she hopes to continue here education near the team that drafts her boyfriend. Fast forward to today, that team turned out to be the Titans.

In a Tiktok video, Gia confessed “I will graduate, or at least walk in the beginning of May. By then, hopefully, I will know what city I’ll be looking to move to because Will will hopefully be on a team. Once I know what city I’m in, I can start looking for nursing schools.”

Moreover, aside from finally hearing Levis’ name called in the 2023 NFL Draft, Duddy ultimately stole the show. After getting the attention of football fans with her expressions, Duddy enjoyed a dramatic increase in her fanbase, especially on social media after going viral. As of this writing, Duddy has accumulated a total of 132,000 followers on Instagram and over 464,000 followers on TikTok. In TikTok, she has also garnered over 11 million likes.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Will Levis’ girlfriend Gia Duddy.